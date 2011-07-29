This Is Why Joe Johnson Needs Some Love

Is Joe Johnson worth the five years and $107 million left on his contract? No chance. But he saw an opportunity and went for it. Because he had two choices, really. Write his own legacy or become a neglected part of someone else’s. So he chose the former, understandably so. Paul Rudd has the luxury of restrained ambition â€“ he wants widespread acclaim, but he’s just fine with settling outside the realm of untouchable majesty. I’d imagine that Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Tom Hanks, to name a few, have a seat at that table. But this is where the analogy falls apart. We don’t tolerate satisfaction NBA circles. We vilify it. We berate it. We make it so intolerable that athletes are almost forced to go it on their own. That’s why Johnson continues to walk an isolated path. Either he craved the validation Dirk is now showered with or he feared the scorn or joining someone else’s crew.
The NBA has evolved to form two uniformly accepted characters: the star and the role player. Either you write the script, direct and act, or you get coffee for the assistant production manager. Because everyone needs their coffee. Sure, the glory is not to be had for the coffee artisan. But he’s filling a role, and there’s always some glimmer of pride in that. But then there’s Amar’e Stoudemire, Chris Bosh, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Johnson, among others. The floaters, as I like to call them. Or lost puppies. Take your pick. They just want a home â€“ acceptance really. Or even a hug. Someone to validate and love them. That’s not much to ask, I think. There’s just no room for them on the bookshelf. So they build a new one that feels prettier, shinier and newer. Modernity trampling ancient wisdom. Then the Mavs go ahead and win the title, upholding embattled truth and conventional wisdom. Proving that maybe one day J.J. can pull the Hawks out of basketball limbo and make them more then an annoying blip on the radar.
Dude just needs some attitude. Take his black arse to the hood. Funny, a black guy with a quiet demeanor.
He’s the new rip hamilton
Kinda reminds you of Joe Dumars. Joe Johnson has the perfect skillset of a go to scorer. Why doesn’t Atlanta make a play for Steve Nash?
Joe Johnson is the reason I dislike Robert Sarver and why I adopted Atlanta as my East Coast team … but it’s true. It was either Barkley or The Jet who said, put Jamal Crawford’s mind in Joe Johnson’s body and you have a scary-ass basketball player.
Still, fun to watch and easy to root for; can’t get mad at him for taking money thrown his way.
If I’m Atlanta I’d keep Joe and Horford and trade any combination of players for CP3 or D-Will
what so funny about a black guy with a quite demeanor? Obama…
I’ve always been a fan, back to his Suns days.
@Detroit Dave – Atlanta won’t ever make a play for Steve Nash because allegedly he won’t make their team any better.
Joe Johnson has the skills of a go-to guy, just not the demeanor. He doesn’t play aggressively enough for my liking.
I particularly like your point about the changing of the guard in the NBA. Skill has been replaced by athleticism. The major issue is, athleticism doesn’t win in the playoffs. It makes for nice highlights in the regular season, but when the defense and intensity goes up a notch or two in the playoffs, athleticism without the skills to go with it makes for some disappointing basketball.
I’ve been watching a lot of classic games on NBA TV lately, late 80s to be exact. The one thing that jumps out at me is the skill level of the players, even the bench guys. They were so fundamentally sound. The big guys could knock down midrange jumpers. The perimeter players could almost all shoot from distance. Teams had to actually run plays to get shots. They weren’t unreal athletes, but damn could they play ball.
The talent level in the NBA has diminished proportionately to the increase in athleticism over the years. Physical gifts are seemingly more valuable than actually being able to play the game.
F&F – LMAO
Brown – That’s true, but it’s because guys don’t have to go to college to learn how to play to be in the NBA anymore. Now it’s the team who drafts the kids job to teach him how to play. There are more “athletic” guys in the league now, but not necessarily “more athletic” guys. Now teams see a guy with the athleticism and talent, draft him, and bank on being able to teach him the skills. It can pan out great – Kobe, KG, Dirk, TMac -, it can work out based on athleticism – Dwight Howard – or it can fail badly – Olowokandi, Eddy Curry, Kwame Brown. Someone like Tyreke has all of the talent, got by one year in college and hasn’t learned that less is more sometimes. When (if) he does, beast.
I’ll never like JJ’s contract but dude is one of my favorite players. Things are rarely forced. He maintains the same gameface ALL GAME. He could drop 40 or 14 and still walk around like he ain’t got shit to do.
Imagine his post game tweets.
Joe_Cool: Just dropped 27-4-6… about to go grocery shoppin’
Joe Johnson is a franchise talent, but not a franchise player
^ DarkWing got it in one.
I’m a big JJ fan, I just like to watch him play (NH) he’s good at everything pretty much. He is a skilled player in an era of ‘Athleticism’ I completely agree with the article.
Nobody would bat an eyelid if his contract was more like $75 mil over 5 years, it isn’t dudes fault that Atlanta severely overpaid him.
Same with Rashard Lewis (Although JJ is a much better player than RL) he got overpaid by like $60 million… it doesn’t mean he’s suddenly a bad player because he is vastly overpaid.
Like any one of us would turn down that extra $5 mil a year out of the good of our hearts… we can’t all be saints like Tim Duncan.
Not his fault Atlanta paid him. As a matter of fact, they should not be allowed to sit at the table during these lockout negotiations.