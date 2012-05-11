Oklahoma City Thunder Fans Want To ‘Beard Like Harden’

05.11.12 6 years ago

One thing analysts are trying to find out watching Oklahoma City’s James Harden this playoffs is whether he’s a max deal player. While we were trying to read GM Sam Presti‘s mind, however, some fans decided Harden is definitely worth a music video.

The new Sixth Man Of The Year averaged 16.8 points, 3.7 assists, 4.1 boards in 31 minutes this season and had a huge close-out game against Dallas in Game 4 earlier this week. He dropped 29 points in 34 minutes and literally had people asking whether he was a “max” guard in the postgame presser.

Anyway, OKC fans put together this video and uploaded it late Thursday, a parody of Maroon 5’s “Moves Likes Jagger.”



What do you think?

