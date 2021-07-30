While a handful of trades were announced in the lead-up to the 2021 NBA Draft, things were pretty quiet while the first 15 picks came and went. And then, the Oklahoma City Thunder found themselves on the clock with the No. 16 selection, and in classic Sam Presti fashion, the team opted to do some wheeling and dealing.

Adrian Wojnarowski announced that the Thunder would send the pick to the Houston Rockets, and in exchange, Houston would send them a pair of future first-round selections.

Further reporting indicated the picks would not come from the Rockets, but instead, would be a pair of selections that the Rockets have in their war chest of assets from other teams.

From there, the Rockets were on the board and opted to take a swing by selecting Alperen Sengun, a 19-year-old center from Turkey.

The Rockets are going to be a busy team this evening — the team also picks 23rd and 24th as of this writing — and opted to pair Sengun with No. 2 pick Jalen Green. Sengun is a fascinating selection, as the teenage big man was the Turkish League MVP this past year as a teenager and is viewed as one of the most interesting offensive big men prospects in the 2021 Draft.