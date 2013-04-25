Oklahoma City Thunder Survive Massive Meltdown; The Georges Rip Atlanta a New One; A Brittney Griner Photo Leaves Us Speechless

Russell Westbrook

Mid-way through the fourth quarter of last night’s Thunder/Rockets game, Oklahoma City was up 15 at one point and for a minute Houston looked like they were just trying to stay in touch. Russell Westbrook (29 points) was slashing to the cup, Serge Ibaka was knocking down mid-range jumpers and Kevin Martin was pump-faking everyone in red to stick wide open threes. It was about to be bad for Houston. But then a crazy mix of James Harden (36 points), Patrick Beverley and Carlos Delfino happened, everything started falling for Houston and a 21-2 run later the Rockets were somehow up four with a few minutes to go … After starting off the game on fire, Kevin Durant was quiet in the fourth, especially as the Rockets were making their wild run. But when it was winning time, KD stepped up on back-to-back plays, knocking down a crucial deep three and then driving and kicking it out to an open Thabo Sefolosha for an open, dagger triple. Gametime, OKC is up 2-0 … By the way, have some Patrick Beverley. In his first start his line looked like this: 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals, one block, and two threes on 7-of-13 shooting in 41 minutes. AND he was described as effectively “annoying Westbrook” about 16,000 times on Twitter during the game … Jeremy Lin couldn’t play in the 2nd half due to a chest contusion …

About :15 after the final buzzer, Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted this:

daryl morey

Obviously, he’s right. That stretch where Houston was getting clobbered is going to haunt them forever. Now they’re headed home down 0-2 with almost no chance of winning the series …

Later on Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley asked if Russell Westbrook is the fastest player to ever play in the NBA …

Earlier in the day we caught some of Kendrick Perkins‘ extreme displeasure with the state of the NBA awards process:

kendrick perkins

On the next page, check out massive dunks from Gerald Green and Roy Hibbert – both right on various Hawks …

