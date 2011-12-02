Thunder Hustling to Lock Down Russell Westbrook

As the basketball world has been wrapped up in Rajon Rondo trade rumors and Chris Paul trade demands (or non-demands), two pieces of the “Big Four” of the NBA’s best point guards have remained outside of the fray. Along with Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook‘s name hasn’t been been mentioned in any real credible rumors, despite some of the drama that went down at the end of last season in OKC.
The Thunder want to do their best to make sure Westbrook’s name stays of the rumor mill and make sure he knows he’s loved in OKC. Today’s NewsOK.com has a piece on Thunder GM Sam Presti‘s work to sign Russell to an extension to his rookie deal as soon as possible, with the foundation being laid before the final terms of the new CBA deal are even finalized and deals can officially be signed on December 9th.
From the article:
Because the NBA has yet to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement, uncertainty remains over what Westbrook’s deal might look like. Under the previous CBA, players entering their fourth season were eligible to re-sign for up to five seasons. The new rules, however, could limit Westbrook to a four-year extension beyond the 2011-12 season.
Now if there’s any drama to be had with Westbrook’s contract situation, it’s the scenario that was outlined in Smack a few days ago, where Westbrook could conceivably bank more than Kevin Durant.
Are you seriously trying to imply Rondo, Paul and Westbrook are the league’s 3 best point guards?
russell is better skill wise than stockton and nash
Sorry, I really did stop reading after you claimed there was a “big 4” of NBA point guards, especially one that included Russ Westbrook, Derrick Rose, and Rajon Rondo.
Westbrook and Rose are short shooting guards, and Rondo has very good passing and defensive skills. Joakim Noah plays great D, but I wouldn’t put him in a “big 4” of NBA centers.
Hell, Steve Nash can shoot the lights out, make insane passes, and play little defense. He deserves to be in the BIG 4 just as much as Rondo!
Rondo does not deserve to be in that list, somewhere in Turkey Deron Williams is hanging his head in shame.
@Dag,
I didn’t know Shooting guards averaged 8ast per game. You know you make no sense at all right? Just checking.
@Prophet…You are correct…I put Deron and CPaul at 1 and 1A
@ Chi – lol don’t worry, I’m not hating on your boy.
I’m just saying that Rose more often than not looks for his own shot. Shoots before he passes.
A guard that shoots. Does that make “sense at all” to you? Come on.
came in just to say Russie isn’t a top4 point guard, but you guys seem to have it handled.
carry on…
@ Chi – I’m just arguing semantics, basically. I love the Bulls and I love Rose. I think he’s a top 5 PLAYER in the League.
But he was 3rd in shot attempts last year in the entire NBA. On his team he has to take a lot of shots, I get it. Still, that makes him a scorer, not a passer. On that front, I wouldn’t say he’s top 5.
In my opinion
1.Chris Paul
1.Deron Williams
3.Derrick Rose
4.Russell Westbrook
5.Rajon Rondo
6.John Wall
7.Tyreke Evans
8.Brandon Jennings
9.Stephen Curry
10.Jrue Holiday
dagwall because make no sense. I guess Bob cousy, pete maravich, walt frazier, gary payton, dennis johnson others werent point guards either.
^typo^
@ Slick Ric – If your role is to pass, initiate offense, and D up, I’m more likely to call you a point.
If your role is to shoot, score, and receive passes, I’m more likely to call you a shooting guard.
Derrick Rose shot the ball more than just about anyone else in the entire league last year. His A/TO was 68th in the league. He plays on a great defensive team, don’t get me wrong, but you’d think that the quickest guy on the floor would be better than 68th in the league in steals, right? But you’d be wrong.
Again, Rose is a great playmaker, so in that sense he’s a point.
But just because he brings the ball up doesn’t make him a point guard! He shoots, he scores…he’s a guard that shoots. A shooting guard.
Ummm… just because a PG scores, doesn’t make them a shooting guard.
The pg position has changed over the years. The PGs job description used to be “give ball to big guy. get out of way.” Now they are the centerpiece of some offenses.
@ dag
In your book, just because a center shoots 3s, does that make him a shooting guard also?
What about POWER forwards who aren’t “powerful”, are they small forwards??
“But just because he brings the ball up doesn’t make him a point guard!”
Umm… you are in your own world. The “point” in “point guard” means it’s the player that initiates offense FROM THE POINT. So really, BECAUSE he brings up the ball and initiates the offense is EXACTLY the reason why he’s a POINT guard.
“SG” is also known as the “swing guard”… or “wing guard” Rose sets up at the POINT, not the wings. No matter how you paint the picture… he’s a point guard.
It’s the same reason why some small forwards are called “point forwards”. Those guys initiates the offense up at the top of the key, aka “the point”.
@DAg
I get what see your point i just don’t agree at all. I don’t think you see my (or JAYS) point.
DRose scores because HE HAS TO! Look at his rookie and soph seasons. He played with Ben Gordon, Kirk Hinrich, John Salmons, and even Larry Hughes for a bit. Until last year, the Bulls never truly gave him the ball and let him do his thing.
On top of that, his team is HORRIBLE without him on the floor creating shots for them. If you could count the “hockey assist” DRose would be the league leader I guarantee it. Or if you counted passes that lead to fouls.
Rose managed 8asst per game last year without anyone that could really score or shoot. Boozer was up and down, and while Deng had a good season, he still isn’t a knockdown shooter. Watching the Bulls this past season, I’ve never seen a team get so many WIDE OPEN jumpers. All created because their PG can easily get into the lane at will.
If Rose was surrounded by more shooters, he would easily be over 10 asst per game. He has the ability to be a 30ppg-10asst per game guy for an entire season. And I’m not joking or exaggerating.
Now as for Westbrook: Like I pointed out all last summer and even these past playoffs, Westbrook never played the PG position until he got to the NBA. So that means he has only played Point for 3 years. Let the guy breath. It’s amazing that he’s come this far. Right now he is running on pure athleticism and hustle. This league will be in trouble if Westbrook ever figures out how to play PG while he is still athletic.
@ JAY – calm down with this “you are in your own world” noise lol. I’ll attribute the hostility to the lockout.
I’m a little drunk so I’m not going to get that much into it. I think I see ya’ll’s point.
I don’t agree with it, but I’m not good right now haha
^ Sorry about that “your own world” comment. I didn’t mean it like that. I know your over it but just thought I’d post to address that.