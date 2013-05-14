Thunder’s Reggie Jackson Slices Down the Lane for a Huge Slam

Things are going well for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half tonight in Memphis. Kevin Durant hasn’t had to shoulder the entire offensive load, Serge Ibaka is finally knocking down shots and Reggie Jackson is rolling down the lane to rip dunks like this:

h/t SB Nation

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook