Tim Duncan & The Spurs: Ready For The Crossroads

Although Duncan and the men in black were world champions just four years ago, it has become increasingly evident that Duncan is beginning to fade. At age 35, who can blame him? The Big Fundamental’s minutes have been limited the last two years in an effort to save his energy for the playoffs, a strategy that has led to an increased offensive tempo in the River City.
Although his minutes have decreased, the statistics on Duncan show a star fading in efficiency. Duncan’s PER had been in the mid-24 range for the last three years until 2010-11 when it dipped to 21.9 â€“ nothing to sneeze at to be sure, but cause for concern.
For comparison, at similar points in their careers, the efficiency of two other Hall of Famers in Karl Malone and Kevin McHale began to drop as well. When Malone was 35 in 2002-03 his PER was respectable at 21.7. The next year it dropped to 17.8 despite his usage rate tumbling a full 9%. That means that despite having less pressure on him to be the mainstay in an offense, Malone still wasn’t able to produce as a player in the same efficient manner he had in years past. Although McHale’s usage rate only took a 3% drop when he turned 36 in 1992-93 his PER dropped a full 4 points to just 14.4, the lowest of his career.
Both Malone and McHale retired after the next season.
I asked Pounding the Rock‘s Justin Biehle about when he thought Duncan might retire and he wrote me a two-part answer via e-mail interview: “I’d honestly say I think he’ll be around for at least two more years. But if the Spurs are fortunate enough to claim another title in the coming season I wouldn’t be surprised to see him ride into the sunset while on top.”
Whether the Spurs are able to press the issue for a championship next season is a quandary all in itself. The Spurs were ousted last year by the upstart Memphis Grizzlies in just the first round and after Tony Parker‘s alleged lack of confidence in the Spurs’ ability to challenge for a ring next year, the final bell may have tolled on the boys in black. Whether or not Parker is a part of the roster was a sticking point for Biehle.
“If Duncan feels that Parker is integral to championship success but is traded away before or during a season in which the Spurs don’t win it all, I wouldn’t be surprised if Duncan hangs ’em up for good,” wrote Biehle via e-mail interview.
If Duncan goes will Popovich also leave? Can Tiago Splitter cut it in the NBA? What will Manu do with his bald spot? These are critical questions that the Spurs need to answer to have a better understanding of their future.
Legendary players are hard to come by. They might not be the bottom of the barrel but I could see them missing hover around 35-42 wins which puts them in the middle of nowhere.
@ First & Foremost
Agreed that the Spurs are dangerously close to being in that awkward basketball limbo. As much as I agree that they have to look ahead while trying to win a championship now, they might be better served to just trade the young pieces away, go for the ring now and then tear apart the roster and start over. It’s not like the Spurs’ young guys are going to take them anywhere legit without Duncan/Ginobili/Parker
IMO, the Spurs are still solid to win a title if they can stay healthy. The Kawhi Leonard pick was a huge steal and brings an athletic, young set of legs into the rotation. The biggest question mark is whether they can manage to go deep into the playoffs without a player who can light it up … Manu’s the only guy who can do that.
I’m sorry but I can”t see them contending. Yeah, they will fly under the radar to a solid 50 win season this year [sans lockout] but their best isn’t better than someone else’s best.
Not like they can preserve Duncan forever. Does he only play home games next season and then every 3rd during the rodeo? They tried the athletic wing in Jefferson and he just didn’t fit.
They will build through the draft but it won’t be as fast as OKC or as promising as Portland. It will be more along the lines of Indiana or Charlotte. Just barely making/missing the playoffs and not attracting FAs.
It was fun while it lasted though.
Didn’t they win the West last year? I don’t see anything wrong with them for this coming year. Like Kevin said, Kawhi is going to be solid. No need to panic for a couple years.
This season I think their ceiling is 55Ws and the floor is 48Ws. However, there is no one on the current roster ready to take over when TD retires. He will leave an awkward void that will take a roster overhual to fill. SA doesn’t intend on doing that. So while they might field a decent team year after year, those teams will end up with 35 to 42 wins every year.
SA’s future isn’t bright but it isn’t pitch black. They just have a very strong night light on right now.
cant complain i dont know how i will get used to seeing the spurs like a middle of the pack team even in the 90s when they didnt win a title they were always one of the top teams.
They won a title in ’99
If Popovich remembers to FUCKING SIT MANU IN THE LAST MEANINGLESS GAME OF THE SEASON next year, maybe he won’t break his elbow and we could handle a 8 seed.
…but who knows…
@5 – Dag
Mavs won the west, but Spurs won top seeding in the west going into the playoffs – which is probably what you meant.
I like the squad, but this year they need to do as they have in the past and just work on team chemistry during the season, regardless of wins and losses, and just get right heading into the postseason
Manu played the postseason with a broken arm and still got 20 +, when he was playing the SPurs outscored the memphis grizzlies, when he wasnt on the floor, they got outscored considerably.
As usual, Health, and Manu Ginobili are the big x factors, not really Timmy, u know what u’ll get with him. (again, he also falls under the health category, his hurt ankle cost them late in teh year)
I say they’ll still be there.
The Spurs have to start thinking about life without TD. So unless someone can explain how they can either maintain or get better without him, I’m all ears. They have very few assets and not enough talent.
Would a healthy Manu have made more of a difference than a healthy Rudy?
It happens to the best of them, no one is good forever. The Spurs are great at building teams but you have to luck up at some point. Look at the Suns, they keep downgrading at every position and once Nash leaves, they’ll still hover around 10th in the west +/- 1 spot. The Spurs are headed for the same fate.
Trade Parker, Manu retires and Duncan plays 1 or 2 more seasons and retires a Spur.
They won’t win another title and they’ll be just good enough to play themselves out of a good draft pick.
They had an excellent draft… hey what’s new? And have a solid bunch of young players.
Trading Parker kick starts a rebuilding effort in a big way… that’s the way forward. They have to see what they can get for him and maybe pick up a JR Smith or Deandre Jordan in free agency.
And then who plays point?