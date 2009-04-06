Tim Hardaway Is Out Of His Mind

I’ve been a fan of Tim Hardaway for a minute. Not just because he had one of the nastiest crossovers ever to make it to the League, but with my grandparents living in Florida, every February and April break my brother and I would make it down and always would catch at least one game.
Today I came across something crazy though. No, not that type of crazy, but crazy nonetheless. According to the Miami Herald, when Alonzo Mourning‘s Heat number was retired, Hardaway said, “I deserve to be up there” too.
Really? While he is the Miami Heat’s all time leader in assists (1,947) and three point field goals (806), and led the Heat to some of the franchise’s best seasons, Hardaway is far from a guy who deserves his number to be retired. Then again, who would have though that Senor Flop would have received the honor.
Do you think the Heat should retired Hardaway’s jersey?
I’d say he has a point: Timmy and Zo were the Heat’s bread and butter for a long long time, and they always were a genuine force in the Eastern Conference. Only Michael Jordan’s Bulls could stop them.
Only Jordan’s Bulls… or Ewing’s Knicks… or Miller’s Pacers.
@Jeronimo
No one could stop them? They never won anything.
-AP.
Put Tim Bug’s jersey in the rafters!
Yeah well ‘Senor Flop’s presence resurrected our franchise and is loved by the Sacto fanbase.
Can’t you guys do some research? Jesus christ.
Yes! The man patented a move that became as synonymous to Hardaway as Jordan’s fadeaway was to his airness. For that alone, he deserves to have his name up on the rafters.
Haha when I first read the headline, I thought Hardaway said something totally offensive again. But then again, that tie he’s rocking in that picture is as offensive as anything he said to gay people. It’s got more colors in it than the Rainbow Coalition!
Like Murtaugh said to Riggs….
Real Fuckin’ Thin
phew – i thought timmy actually went off the handle again. but i say yes – timmy is well-respected in miami, and his chicken wings restaurant is off the hook. glen rice should be retired first though.
hardaway is borderline hof. Him and Zo built that franchise in Miami; i don’t know if people remember, he was up in the MVP running the first year he was on the Heat, behind Karl Malone the eventual winner, MJ and Grant Hill, and he was All-NBA the next few years. Before that run he was on the warriors dropping 23/10 for those 50 win teams. If he played today, no one will be talking about how dwill’s crossover dropped chris paul to his knees. He deserves to have his number retired somewhere, either with the Ws or with the Heat.
I still don’t know why Golden State traded him for Rony Seikaly.
He played for GS too long to be retired in Miami. He was nasty, but not jersey in the rafters nasty. I know Zo played in Charlotte for a bit, but he was the heart and he is about as good of a guy as you’ll come across.
Besides, there are too many guys with white linen pants in Miami and Timmy has some opinions on homosexuals..
They should retire it only if he agrees to have a rainbow pin on it.
NOT having his jersey retired is crazy. Come on now, Timbug and Zo made the Heat relevant. Only GP and the Reignman can touch them during their run in the 90’s. Come on.
Not in the rafters, maybe on the clothesline.
golden state
never won a chip or an mvp with the heat.. sooo doesnt deserve to be there right now.
maybe down the line.. he’ll deserve it. because even tho hes never won anything with the heat… he’s still one of the most recognizable heat players.
johnsacrimoni: nice reference.
Didn’t the Heat retire Michael Jordan’s number? While meaningful for Jordan, it kind of demeans your own organization.
Ok. First of all, no, he doesn’t deserve to have his jersey retired. Remember, this is the franchise that only this year retired their FIRST NUMBER. And Zo is definitely more important to their history than Hardaway.
Lol @ mwm.
Willis, I’m with you.
AY, Tim Hardaway, borderline HOF?! I usually agree with you, but that’s reeeeal weak! Bernard King isn’t in…Tim is like 43rd in line haha.
QQ, not sure if you’re being facetious. During the 90s, if you’re talking about NBA Jam duos that never won, but were still nice, you’re forgetting Stockton/Malone, too.
dagwaller, Bernard King not being in should not be the reference point; if that’s the case, so many many people in the hall should be removed. Look at everyone who’s in: Dan Issel, Connie Hawkins, Bill walton, David Thompson, Joe Dumars, KC Jones, Walt Bellamy, James Worthy. These are the borderline players in the hall of fame, you’re telling me Tim Hardaway should not be in there over ANY one of those? He’s got a case and getting your jersey retired should be easier than getting into the hall of fame, especially if you help build that frachise from nothing.
And it’s not their first retired number. Riley gave MJ a reach-around and retired #23, and said every other team in the league should do the same. Zo is #2.
ay
boderline hof??? nah man not even close
well i kinda knew hardaway was out of his mind a long time ago when he said he deserved the rookie of the year over the admiral
what run is that??? the never win a ring run??
I’d like to see Tim and Glen Rice’s numbers up there.
@ Aron (comment #4):
It was a figure of speech, my man.
Well, Zo deserved it more (two stints with the team, championship…), but Hardaway’s name should join him too. While Miami had their great runs in the 90s, Tim Hardaway was a huge part of that…besides, they retired Jordan’s number and he didn’t even play for them!! Retire Hardaway’s jersey, and the great Glen Rice!!
Glen Rice should have his jersey retired or Steve Smith before Hardaway!
Only a fag would want to retire Hardayway’s jersey…
I’m talking about the illest duos dag. The thugs of the NBA. Stockton and Malone were the good statesman then, they were NICCCEEEE, but not ILL. Come on now, are you catching my drift yall?
okay, some teams just hang up anyone’s jersey now. i still don’t get why the heat retired jordan’s number . . . that’s really weak. would boston ever hang up magic’s number? no. would the lakers ever hang up russell’s? nope. that’s straight up bushleage.
if they hung up guys who aren’t even on their team you bet they’ll get around to hanging up timmy’s sometime.
the kings retired vlade’s and webber’s this year. the only time one of them played in the nba finals was when vlade was a laker. they haven’t won shit either. they had some good regular season teams, so i guess that opens up the door for the sonics (thunder?) to retire kendall gill’s number then, huh?
“I’m talking about the illest duos dag. The thugs of the NBA. Stockton and Malone were the good statesman then, they were NICCCEEEE, but not ILL. Come on now, are you catching my drift yall?”
i dont know if that was english but i actually understood that.
I gotta agree….Glen Rice…then Timbug
Amar, my dude
look at the Kings history. Webb and Vlade were the key components of the best team Sac has ever seen. In all our minds we should have a championship banner, so thats a moot point. Seriously. Before Webb and Vlade the last time the Kings were good was in the SEVENTIES. Stop raggin on them retiring some jerseys that actually mean something.
Shit, these guys aren’t “Just anybody” especially when your team doesn’t have a pedigree to speak of.
Yall insulting.
So should the Kings retire Doug Christie’s jersey too?
It’s obvious that some of you either forgot, or never even witnessed the Heat teams of the 90s. The only reason they didn’t make a bigger splash is because of…Michael Jordan! Strangely, Jordan is as much a part of the Heat’s history (in the 90s) as any Heat player. He’s the reason they never won a championship…
LOL at Ian:
Glad you did, brother. Glad you did.
Glen Rice, hoist that shit.
aron, way to get me excited & think he said something awful.
but yeah im from miami. and timbug should definately get his number retired thats a no brainer.
Didn’t MJ call Zo a “Bitch” in his book? when did Zo get so much respect? After he climbed on shaq and wade’s back to get a free ring? C’mon . . the guy had a lot of heart, but would fold like a tent when the pressure was on! Tim Hardaway will always get my respect for giving up his spot on the 92 all star team for Magic!
Hall of Fame credentials and Jersey retiring credentials are two different things. Having a team retire your jersey means that no one else deserves to wear THAT jersey, because of what you did while you were in it. Hall of Fame credentials are for your whole career…For example, Hakeem Olajuwon is a Hall of Famer, and the Rockets should retire his jersey (if they haven’t done so already); however, the Raptors won’t retire Olajuwon’s jersey, even though he’s a Hall of Famer, because he didn’t do much of anything for them. Quit saying the Tim Hardaway shouldn’t get his Heat jersey retired because he’s a borderline Hall of Famer. He and Zo made those Heat teams (and Thunder Dan Majerle!!) contenders. There are some players that were key only for THAT specific team. Take Nick Anderson. He was the Orlando Magic’s first ever draft pick, and I think he’s still their all-time scorer. The Magic should retire his jersey even though he probably won’t go to the H of F….
He definitely should! He was their MVP in their series with the Knicks!
“Hall of Fame credentials and Jersey retiring credentials are two different things.”
TALK TO ‘EM!!!!!!!
QQ, hahaha. Fair enough.
AY, I know about Jordan, but I don’t really count that for this discussion. You make a good point about the guys already in, but just because there are some questionable guys IN doesn’t mean we should go around putting other borderline guys in.
Zo is a nice guy? The same Alonzo Mourning traded to the Toronto Raptors and then refused to play for them and forced the team to buy out his contract costing the franchise millions of dollars? Quite the professional…yea, Zo is a nice guy! * rolls eyes. Zo can go eat a fat one
zo’s a good dude, man. he does a lot for the community and i met him when i used to work at a golf course. his bag was heavy as shit, i could barely lift it.
They should have Siekaly, Hardaway, Rice, and Sherman Douglas before they put Dan Marion’s jersey up there.
Dan Marino – are you kidding?????
There will be a spot for Hardaway’s retired number right beside Matt Geiger’s..
HARDAWAY MUST HAVE SMOKED A ” GAY ” PIPE, A LONG ONE AND HE LIKED IT. SOMETHING HAS TO WRONG FOR HIM TO SAY SOMETHING LIKE THIS.
HE DIDN’T PLAY LONG ENOUGH AND WASN’T A PLAYER THAT TEAMS HAD TO DESIGN THEIR GAME PLAN TO STOP. WHEN SOMEONE IS UNDER SIX FEET YOU MUST BE A TERROR AND PUT FEAR IN THE OTHER TEAMS HEART, PLAYERS LIKE CHRIS PAUL, TINY ARCHABALD, ISIAH THOMAS, JOE DUMARS, JOHN STOCKTON, AND STEVE NASH. THESE ARE GUYS WHO DESERVE THE HALL OF FAME AND DON’T HAVE TO TOOT THEIR HORNS TO GET THEIR DUE HONORS.
LOL…Sherman Douglas?? Matt Geiger?? Rony Seikaly?? Gimme a break. They don’t compare to Zo’s reign in Miami. They don’t compare to Hardaway’s either. Why are you (Chain fire) bringing up Zo in Toronto? They certainly won’t retire Zo’s number, and I’m sure they’d like to forget he was even there…(like Vince Carter).
Tim has always made idiotic comments throughout his career, why should he stop now.