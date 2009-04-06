Tim Hardaway Is Out Of His Mind

I’ve been a fan of Tim Hardaway for a minute. Not just because he had one of the nastiest crossovers ever to make it to the League, but with my grandparents living in Florida, every February and April break my brother and I would make it down and always would catch at least one game.

Today I came across something crazy though. No, not that type of crazy, but crazy nonetheless. According to the Miami Herald, when Alonzo Mourning‘s Heat number was retired, Hardaway said, “I deserve to be up there” too.

Really? While he is the Miami Heat’s all time leader in assists (1,947) and three point field goals (806), and led the Heat to some of the franchise’s best seasons, Hardaway is far from a guy who deserves his number to be retired. Then again, who would have though that Senor Flop would have received the honor.

Do you think the Heat should retired Hardaway’s jersey?

Source: Miami Herald