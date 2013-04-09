Tim Hardaway Jr. Had The Nastiest Highlight Of The NCAA Championship Game

Michigan ran out of steam last night against Louisville, but Tim Hardaway Jr. can at least say he had the best play of the night with this insane dunk. It was one of a handful of plays (Glenn Robinson III‘s half-court alley-oop, Peyton Siva‘s crazy lob finish, Trey Burke‘s “almost” block on the fast break) during the middle of the second half that had us rewinding the DVR. He might’ve gotten the L, but this was the 6-6 junior’s “One Shining Moment.”

Was this the best play of the night?

