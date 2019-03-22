Tim Hardaway Jr. Will Miss The Rest Of The Season With A Leg Injury





Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks are simply playing out the string, with any thought of a playoff run existing as a distant memory and only a few contests remaining in the 2018-19 campaign. With that in mind, there isn’t too much attention being paid (at least nationally) to the non-Luka Doncic members of the Mavericks, but on Thursday evening word broke from Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle that starting shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will not appear in uniform again this season as a result of a left tibia stress reaction.

From Rick Carlisle, Tim Hardaway Jr. will not play for the rest of the season. (left tibia stress reaction) — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) March 22, 2019

Hardaway landed in Dallas as part of the mid-season trade that involved Kristaps Porzingis. Since then, the 27-year-old has played in 19 games for this new team (making 17 starts), and Hardaway has been reasonably productive in averaging 15.5 points per game. With that said, his efficiency has taken a hit (11.8 PER, 51.4% true shooting) in a Mavericks uniform and there seemed to be something of a transition period for Hardaway after he served as the No. 1 offensive option in New York and was slotted into a supporting role in Dallas.

First and foremost, it would be optimal if Hardaway Jr. could simply get healthy in advance of next season. Beyond that, however, his placement in the pecking order in Dallas is uncertain moving forward and Hardaway Jr. is owed more than $20 million for the 2019-20 season, with a player option for 2020-21 for nearly $19 million.