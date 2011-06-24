T-Wolves Say They Are Keeping Michael Beasley

For all the Minnesota, David Kahn and PG jokes, take a look at their roster. They have a TON of talent at the forward positions. Some of it may never pan out, some of it is a little wild, but there is young potential there nonetheless.

Which is why the Wolves spent the past few weeks looking for really anyone to hit them with a decent trade offer for the No. 2 pick. They knew Kyrie Irving would go No. 1 and that Derrick Williams was basically being forced onto their hands.

Eventually, they bit the bullet and took perhaps the best talent in the draft. Good move. Now, they just have to sort it all out. The Timberwolves PR took to Twitter last night to try to calm the speculation, tweeting we shouldn’t expect Michael Beasley (the most likely candidate for departure) to leave:

#Twolves Kahn says Michael Beasley will be on the team next year. No intention of trading him.

…and that they didn’t want to move their newest pick:

#Twolves ‘We did not draft Derrick Williams to put him in a deal’ Kahn says.

We’ve BEEN telling him to keep the pick. But with Beasley, Anthony Randolph, Kevin Love, Wesley Johnson and now Williams, no matter what Kahn is saying, someone will probably have to go. Most figured all along it would be Beasley, who averaged 19.2 points a game last year and had the worst rebound rate of his career. But for now Minnesota is suggesting they will keep him.

Can Minnesota play Williams, Love & Beasley all together?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.