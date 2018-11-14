Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season-long problem was solved over the weekend, when the team agreed to trade Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers for a packaged headlined by Robert Covington and Dario Saric. Tom Thibodeau had said in the past that the Wolves wanted to get a good deal for Butler, and while Covington and Saric are good players, there is a sense they could have done better.

To give Minnesota some credit, they certainly did not lack ambition in what they tried to get back. We know this because of the latest edition of Marc Stein of the New York Times‘ weekly newsletter, in which he drops a fascinating nugget about the Timberwolves’ attempt to enter trade talks with the Washington Wizards.

The issue: According to Stein, Minnesota wanted All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who is “off limits” despite Washington’s slow start.