TJ Warren Has Agreed To A One-Year Deal With The Nets

TJ Warren has played in just four games over the last two seasons, including missing all of last year, with stress fractures in his left foot, which derailed what was a breakout 2020 campaign in Indiana.

As Warren has been sidelined, the Pacers have launched a rebuild and when Warren hit free agency this summer, there was plenty of mystery about his medicals and what his market might be. On Tuesday, word emerged that Warren had agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, as he’ll hope to get healthy and prove himself next season before hitting free agency again in 2023.

Warren was terrific in 2020, particularly in the Bubble, but never got a chance to back that up. His health will dictate a lot about what comes next in his career, but he’ll also be beholden to what happens on the Nets roster between now and camp, as Brooklyn looks to figure out trades for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Aside from the disaster happening on the star front, the Nets have actually had a decent start to free agency, inking Patty Mills and Nic Claxton to two-year deals that provide solid value and now adding a buy-low candidate in Warren who could be a real contributor if he can get healthy.