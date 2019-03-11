Getty Image

When the Philadelphia 76ers made the move to acquire Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers, it was a powerful one. Not only were they adding Harris to a starting lineup that already featured Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler, creating one of the most fearsome Big 4s in the NBA, but they were also putting themselves in a position to keep Harris in that lineup for the foreseeable future.

Harris has been on a tear since joining the 76ers, averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 40 percent from beyond. With Embiid finally returning from a prolonged injury in the 76ers win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Philly is now poised to make a serious run at the NBA Finals, and Harris is open to doing exactly that for years to come, if Philly is willing to make a fair offer.

Harris spoke with The Athletic in a Q&A about his season thus far and the move to Philadelphia and said he’s definitely interested in a long-term deal with the Sixers if they show “loyalty” back.