Tobias Harris Wants To Make Things Work In Philly ‘For The Long-Term’ If They Show ‘Loyalty’ Back

03.11.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

When the Philadelphia 76ers made the move to acquire Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers, it was a powerful one. Not only were they adding Harris to a starting lineup that already featured Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler, creating one of the most fearsome Big 4s in the NBA, but they were also putting themselves in a position to keep Harris in that lineup for the foreseeable future.

Harris has been on a tear since joining the 76ers, averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 40 percent from beyond. With Embiid finally returning from a prolonged injury in the 76ers win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Philly is now poised to make a serious run at the NBA Finals, and Harris is open to doing exactly that for years to come, if Philly is willing to make a fair offer.

Harris spoke with The Athletic in a Q&A about his season thus far and the move to Philadelphia and said he’s definitely interested in a long-term deal with the Sixers if they show “loyalty” back.

Around The Web

TAGSTobias Harris

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 5 mins ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP