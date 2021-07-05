Getty Image
Here Is The Complete Schedule For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Men’s Basketball Tournament

This weekend, the final four spots for the men’s basketball tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (in 2021) were filled at the final qualifying tournaments. Serbia, Germany, Czech Republic, and Italy all secured spots in the 12-team field for group play, where each team is guaranteed three preliminary round games. The top two teams in each group, plus the two best third place finishers, will advance to the quarterfinals round of the tournament, where it becomes a single-elimination format.

The full groups can be found below, with Team USA headlining Group A.

Group A
USA
Czech Republic
France
Iran

Group B
Australia
Germany
Italy
Nigeria

Group C
Argentina
Japan
Slovenia
Spain

Games will begin on July 24 with Iran-Czech Republic as the lone game of the day, with USA Basketball beginning its play on July 25 against France. The USA will then play on July 28 (Iran) and July 31 (Czech Republic) to round out their group stage play. The complete schedule of games can be found below.

Saturday, July 24
Iran-Czech Republic (9:00 p.m. ET)

Sunday, July 25
Germany-Italy (12:40 a.m. ET)
Australia-Nigeria (4:20 a.m. ET)
USA-France (8:00 a.m. ET)

Monday, July 26
Argentina-Slovenia (12:40 a.m. ET)
Japan-Spain (8:00 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 27
Nigeria-Germany (9:00 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 28
USA-Iran (12:40 a.m. ET)
Italy-Australia (4:20 a.m. ET)
Czech Republic-France (8:00 a.m. ET)

Thursday, July 29
Slovenia-Japan (12:40 a.m. ET)
Spain-Argentina (8:00 a.m. ET)

Friday, July 30
Iran-France (9:00 p.m. ET)

Saturday, July 31
Italy-Nigeria (12:40 a.m. ET)
Australia-Germany (4:20 a.m. ET)
USA-Czech Republic (8:00 a.m. ET)

Sunday, August 1
Argentina-Japan (12:40 a.m. ET)
Spain-Slovenia (4:20 a.m. ET)

Monday, August 2
Quarterfinals (9:00 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, August 3
Quarterfinals (12:40 a.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (4:20 a.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (8:00 a.m. ET)

Thursday, August 5
Semifinals (12:15 a.m. ET)
Semifinals (7:00 a.m. ET)

Friday, August 6
Gold Medal Game (10:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, August 7
Bronze Medal Game (7:00 a.m. ET)

