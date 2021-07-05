This weekend, the final four spots for the men’s basketball tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (in 2021) were filled at the final qualifying tournaments. Serbia, Germany, Czech Republic, and Italy all secured spots in the 12-team field for group play, where each team is guaranteed three preliminary round games. The top two teams in each group, plus the two best third place finishers, will advance to the quarterfinals round of the tournament, where it becomes a single-elimination format.

The full groups can be found below, with Team USA headlining Group A.

Group A

USA

Czech Republic

France

Iran

Group B

Australia

Germany

Italy

Nigeria

Group C

Argentina

Japan

Slovenia

Spain

Games will begin on July 24 with Iran-Czech Republic as the lone game of the day, with USA Basketball beginning its play on July 25 against France. The USA will then play on July 28 (Iran) and July 31 (Czech Republic) to round out their group stage play. The complete schedule of games can be found below.

Saturday, July 24

Iran-Czech Republic (9:00 p.m. ET)

Sunday, July 25

Germany-Italy (12:40 a.m. ET)

Australia-Nigeria (4:20 a.m. ET)

USA-France (8:00 a.m. ET)

Monday, July 26

Argentina-Slovenia (12:40 a.m. ET)

Japan-Spain (8:00 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 27

Nigeria-Germany (9:00 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 28

USA-Iran (12:40 a.m. ET)

Italy-Australia (4:20 a.m. ET)

Czech Republic-France (8:00 a.m. ET)

Thursday, July 29

Slovenia-Japan (12:40 a.m. ET)

Spain-Argentina (8:00 a.m. ET)

Friday, July 30

Iran-France (9:00 p.m. ET)

Saturday, July 31

Italy-Nigeria (12:40 a.m. ET)

Australia-Germany (4:20 a.m. ET)

USA-Czech Republic (8:00 a.m. ET)

Sunday, August 1

Argentina-Japan (12:40 a.m. ET)

Spain-Slovenia (4:20 a.m. ET)

Monday, August 2

Quarterfinals (9:00 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, August 3

Quarterfinals (12:40 a.m. ET)

Quarterfinals (4:20 a.m. ET)

Quarterfinals (8:00 a.m. ET)

Thursday, August 5

Semifinals (12:15 a.m. ET)

Semifinals (7:00 a.m. ET)

Friday, August 6

Gold Medal Game (10:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, August 7

Bronze Medal Game (7:00 a.m. ET)