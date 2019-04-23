Tom Thibodeau Says Jimmy Butler ‘Brought Out The Best’ In The Timberwolves

04.23.19 55 mins ago

Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t get off to a great start this season. First, a disgruntled Jimmy Butler demanded a trade and refused to report to training camp. Then, when he finally did show up to practice, he proceeded to humiliate teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins for what he saw as a lack of toughness on their part.

And he didn’t stop there. He went on to challenge both the coaching staff and the front office before promptly going on ESPN with Rachel Nichols to take his criticism and trade demands public. Head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau held out on trading Butler with the hopes that he could salvage the relationship, but ultimately was forced to acquiesce.

It ended up costing him his job and subsequently sent the Timberwolves into a tailspin they never really recovered from. So it was a bit surprising that Thibs had such positive things to say about Butler and the saga that ensued toward the end of his tenure in Minnesota. Here’s what he had to say on Monday’s episode of The Starters.

