Tony Allen Ejected For Karate Kicking Chris Paul’s Face

Towards the end of the first quarter in tonight’s intense Western Conference battle between the Clippers and Grizzlies, Tony Allen did a Bruce Lee leg kick that caught Clippers point God Chris Paul directly in the face. This was one time when CP3’s animated reaction to a foul was totally warranted.
There’s a lot of bad blood between these teams after the Clippers knocked the Grizz out of the playoffs in 2012 and the Grizzlies returned the favor this past summer, winning four-straight over the Clips after going down 0-2 in the first round.
To be fair, we don’t think Tony Allen should have been ejected. It looked accidental (only JCVD does that on purpose), and was deemed a flagrant 1 initially. But it was pretty visceral when you check the replay and it was upgraded to a flagrant 2 and automatic ejection. Despite how rough it might appear, Paul was OK.
I definitely think it warranted an ejection. You shouldn’t be able to do dangerous things like that strictly because you don’t want a guy to go by you, and that’s what Allen did on this play.
I agree even though Chris is one of the dirtiest players in the league himself.