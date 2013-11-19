Tony Allen Ejected For Karate Kicking Chris Paul’s Face

11.18.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Towards the end of the first quarter in tonight’s intense Western Conference battle between the Clippers and Grizzlies, Tony Allen did a Bruce Lee leg kick that caught Clippers point God Chris Paul directly in the face. This was one time when CP3’s animated reaction to a foul was totally warranted.

There’s a lot of bad blood between these teams after the Clippers knocked the Grizz out of the playoffs in 2012 and the Grizzlies returned the favor this past summer, winning four-straight over the Clips after going down 0-2 in the first round.

To be fair, we don’t think Tony Allen should have been ejected. It looked accidental (only JCVD does that on purpose), and was deemed a flagrant 1 initially. But it was pretty visceral when you check the replay and it was upgraded to a flagrant 2 and automatic ejection. Despite how rough it might appear, Paul was OK.

[vid via watchnba201213]

What do you think Tony Allen’s kung fu fighting?

