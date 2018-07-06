Getty Image

It’s official: Tony Parker is the latest tentpole of the San Antonio Spurs to leave the franchise. Rumors had popped up that the veteran point guard was getting looks from a few teams as an unrestricted free agent, with Charlotte and Denver among the squads interested in acquiring his services.

On Friday afternoon, word dropped that Parker will leave the Spurs to join the Hornets. The news was broken by Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports and confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowski included the terms of the deal, which will keep Parker in Charlotte for two years.