Video: Tony Parker Helps Spurs Smack Mavs In Game 7

#San Antonio Spurs #GIFs
05.05.14 4 years ago

After failing to score more than 23 points in a single game during the back-and-forth first-round series against a tough Mavs team, Tony Parker dropped 24 points…in the first half as the Spurs blew out a well-coached Mavs team in San Antonio on Sunday.

Parker added four assists and four rebounds and Manu Ginobili dropped 20 more points in a 119-96 win that re-solidified San Antonio’s dominance while finishing with the best regular-season record in the NBA.

Parker snaked his way to the hole at every opportunity, reminding most observers the Frenchman is the engine behind San Antonio’s wide-open offense. The engine powered a rollicking Spurs attack on Sunday, and the Mavs got blown out as San Antonio looks towards the visiting Blazers on Tuesday.

