Tony Parker Predicts a Championship; Kobe Bryant Could Make $1 Million For 1 Game

#Michael Jordan #Kobe Bryant
10.07.11 7 years ago 13 Comments
Tony Parker basically just predicted a title. “If I play the entire season, we’ll go for the title,” he told the French daily L’Equipe. Did we catch you? He’s not talking about an NBA championship. Parker just signed to play with ASVEL Villeurbanne, the French League team of which he is a part owner. Should the lockout continue to drag on, TP will be in Europe balling for $1,995 a month, and he says if he’s there all season, the squad is going to win a title. Pretty lofty expectations. It could just be a reflex of being in a lockout and away from the Spurs. If he said something like that in San Antonio, Popovich would probably tape his mouth shut and throw him in a basement somewhere. Of course, if he does play in France, we’re assuming he’ll have no problems with the transition, unlike some other guys … Everyone’s talking about the issues Deron Williams is having overseas. We hear about how physical it is and how the defense is in your face. You’d think a strong as hell point like Williams would relish that right? It hasn’t worked out so far for him. But he’s not the only one struggling. Ty Lawson is doing even worse in Lithuania. He went scoreless yesterday in six minutes of action for Zalgiris Kaunas … Click for news on Kobe’s potential one-game monster payday and the former NBA star who is trouble (again) with the law…

