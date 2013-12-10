Tony Wroten Rips “Los Angeles” Off DeAndre Jordan’s Jersey

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan had the “Los Angeles” lettering on his jersey ripped off by Tony Wroten in the first quarter of Monday’s game between the Clippers and the Sixers at Wells Fargo Arena.

Jordan and Wroten were battling for a rebound after Chris Paul missed a leaner in the lane, when Wroten snagged DJ’s jersey and the “Los Angeles” lettering fell to the floor. Replays show Wroten tearing the letters off during the scramble for the ball.

Jordan was forced to change into a new jersey on the next stoppage of play.

