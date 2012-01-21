Top 10 Jordan Brand Shoes From Ray Allen’s Career

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.21.12 7 years ago

Here at Dime, the Celtics’ Ray Allen is undoubtedly one of our favorite players ever. His game, his style, his personality, his long-standing relationship with Dime â€“ it’s easy to understand why he’s one of our dudes. He’s also been a long-time mainstay of the Jordan Brand’s roster. And with that honor comes a virtual buffet of serious exclusive kicks. Check out this timeline of key moments in Ray’s career and the Jordan Brand kicks he was wearing at the time.

Key Moment: Ray wears his first Jordan Brand shoe as a Team Jordan athlete while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. He scores his first three-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 1, 1996.

For the rest of the list, head over to the Foot Locker Unlocked Blog.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSFOOT LOCKERJORDANJordan BrandRAY ALLENStyle - Kicks and GearUnlocked

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP