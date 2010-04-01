Top 10 Marqus Blakely Dunks Of The Year

For the good of all things basketball, Marqus Blakely gets to throw down a few more dunks before graduation. The University of Vermont senior has earned an invitation to compete in the college slam dunk contest tonight in Indianapolis, and is one of eight participating from around the country. The two-time America East Player of the Year finished his UVM career with 163 dunks in 129 games.

Blakely is only the second Catamount to take part in the college slam dunk contest, joining one of my childhood heroes Tobe Carberry, who finished second in 2000. Check out Blakely’s Top 10 dunks from this season, courtesy of Vermont photographer Shane Bufano.

1. Blakely vs. Quinnipiac – December 13, 2009

2. Blakely vs. Albany – January 10, 2010

3. Blakely vs. Boston (ESPNU) – January 17, 2010

4. Blakely vs. Albany – January 30, 2010

5. Blakely vs. Maine – February 3, 2010

6. Blakely vs. Fairfield (ESPN Bracketbuster game) – February 20, 2010

7. Blakely vs. Fairfield (ESPN Bracketbuster game) – February 20, 2010

8. Blakely vs. Binghamton (Senior Day) – February 28, 2010

9. Blakely vs. Boston (America East Championship Game – #1 on ESPN Top Plays) – March 13, 2010

10. Blakely vs. Syracuse (NCAA Tournament) – March 19,2010

The dunk contest will take place at the Indiana Convention Center tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. and airing on ESPN from 9-11 p.m.

Which one is your favorite?

