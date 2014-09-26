The Top 10 Offensive Players In The NBA Today

When Stephen Curry said he was a better offensive player than LeBron James , a lot of people guffawed. The fidelity of Steph’s answer can be debated — personally, we think it’s closer than most believe, and of course he’d choose himself — but the premise is an interesting way of looking at the game: Who exactly are the best offensive players in the NBA? Forgetting defense for a moment, here’s an attempt to rank, in order, the 10 best offensive players in the NBA today.

The offensive landscape of basketball is forever changing. The game is moving faster than ever, becoming increasingly geared towards outside shooting and — by virtue of such evolutions — increasdingly ignoring a post presence. Heck, at this point, the Suns might just come out in November with a five-guard starting lineup.

Now, that being said (the changing landscape part, not the Suns part because the Suns might actually have so many guards they have to run a five-guard lineup), the offensive value scale has tipped in recent years. Volume scorers like Rudy Gay, Monta Ellis are no longer primed for contracts like the one that has the Kings on the hook for $19 million next season. Conversely, high-efficiency scorers and creators like Goran Dragic are headed for handsome paydays next summer.

So, who are the most productive offensive players in the game right now? Let’s take a look.

10. Goran Dragic

I’m not sure everyone understands just how good this guy was this past season, and how blatantly misguided his absence from the All-Star team was. He joined the exclusive 20/40/50 club, scoring over 20 points per game, converting over 40 percent of his three-pointers and over 50 percent of his overall field goals. Only two guards (his coach, Jeff Hornacek, in 1992, and Drazen Petrovic in 1993) have accomplished such a feat. Three forwards have done the same: Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki. All are sure-fire inductees to the Hall of Fame. The rest are centers. To shoot over 50 percent at 6-foot-3, on almost 15 shots per game, is teetering along the lines of inhumanity. To do so with top-ten true shooting numbers – now, that’s just unfair.

9. Blake Griffin

This past season saw the “Blake Griffin is pure athleticism and nothing else” narrative fly out the window — and rightfully so. Los Angeles’ offense relied significantly more on the KIA-hopper, with his usage percentage jumping to 29 – higher than Chris Paul. He continued to prove he’s a severely underrated passer, but he also noticeably tightened up his outside game: he shot 40 percent from the 10-16 feet clip from which he’s struggled in the past.

His efficiency steadily improves by the year and he continues to enhance multiple dimensions of his offensive arsenal. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him hike further up this list as he enters his physical prime in a couple years. Yes, the fact that he still hasn’t entered his physical prime terrifies me, too.

