The Top 10 Offensive Players In The NBA Today

The offensive landscape of basketball is forever changing. The game is moving faster than ever, becoming increasingly geared towards outside shooting and — by virtue of such evolutions — increasdingly ignoring a post presence. Heck, at this point, the Suns might just come out in November with a five-guard starting lineup.
Now, that being said (the changing landscape part, not the Suns part because the Suns might actually have so many guards they have to run a five-guard lineup), the offensive value scale has tipped in recent years. Volume scorers like Rudy Gay, Monta Ellis are no longer primed for contracts like the one that has the Kings on the hook for $19 million next season. Conversely, high-efficiency scorers and creators like Goran Dragic are headed for handsome paydays next summer.
So, who are the most productive offensive players in the game right now? Let’s take a look.
10. Goran Dragic
I’m not sure everyone understands just how good this guy was this past season, and how blatantly misguided his absence from the All-Star team was. He joined the exclusive 20/40/50 club, scoring over 20 points per game, converting over 40 percent of his three-pointers and over 50 percent of his overall field goals. Only two guards (his coach, Jeff Hornacek, in 1992, and Drazen Petrovic in 1993) have accomplished such a feat. Three forwards have done the same: Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki. All are sure-fire inductees to the Hall of Fame. The rest are centers. To shoot over 50 percent at 6-foot-3, on almost 15 shots per game, is teetering along the lines of inhumanity. To do so with top-ten true shooting numbers – now, that’s just unfair.
This past season saw the “Blake Griffin is pure athleticism and nothing else” narrative fly out the window — and rightfully so. Los Angeles’ offense relied significantly more on the KIA-hopper, with his usage percentage jumping to 29 – higher than Chris Paul. He continued to prove he’s a severely underrated passer, but he also noticeably tightened up his outside game: he shot 40 percent from the 10-16 feet clip from which he’s struggled in the past.
His efficiency steadily improves by the year and he continues to enhance multiple dimensions of his offensive arsenal. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him hike further up this list as he enters his physical prime in a couple years. Yes, the fact that he still hasn’t entered his physical prime terrifies me, too.
I would not put Harden above Curry personally.
He averaged 1 more point per game and strictly due to foul shouts. Curry shot more, and had a higher field goal percentage overall, more so on the 3-point shot.
Only reason why I would put Harden above Curry is when all else fails Harden can bully his way to a bucket and be more impactful in not only dropping 30+, but also fouling out the opposing back court…
I’d have put Carmelo over Kevin Love. Blake could always score at least 20+ but the reason his numbers dipped early on was because Chris Paul was dominating the ball. Last season, there were accounts surfacing of them beefing over Chris looking him off. Getting Doc Rivers is working so far since he’s having Chris give him the ball. Blake can handle the ball and could create a shot for himself even before Chris came along and he wasn’t as good then.
blake really didn’t… he couldn’t dribble as well as he needed to or pull up any form of a mid range shot before paul …
Lebron??? number 2??? ARE YOU KIDDING ME, wat is wrong with u ppl??? how can u just continuously overrate this clown…curry can pull up FROM THIRTY, lebron can’t pull up, kobe can score from ANYWHERE on the floor, lebron can drive to the rim and hit open jump shots SOMETIMES, melo can DECIMATE u in the post in everyway, lebron can drive in the post left or right but can only shoot to the left…im done with these writers focusing on stats and not watching and studying the game I love…lebron has been shielded by his star studded teams and therefore has created an illusion that he is “great”…im done with the hype, all of u should be to
-from ur friendly neighborhood laker fan
star shielded teams? LeBron James: The Youngest player:To be selected #1 in draft
To score 30 points in a game
To score 40 points in a game
To score 50 points in a game
To lead his team in points per game
To win Rookie of the Year Award
To score 1000points
To score 2000 points
To score 3000 points
To score 4000 points
To score 5000 points
To record a Triple-double
To score 2000 points in a single season
To average 35.7 points per game in first playoff series
To win ALL STAR MVP
etc etc etc etc this was all at cleveland
since 2003-2007 and he still gives you these stats and many more. So you sure need a better help at analyzing this games. He didn’t have an all-star team at cleveland and achieved all this by himself.
what are you talking about?
kids these days…lebron went to the finals with a league best defensive rating and rebounding team…that is not “nothing”, lets get this straight, the question was about offensive players…lebron is an all around player, not a top 5 offensive player, idc how much u want lebrick’s dick, u should be able to see that he is in no way shape or form a top 5 player in regards to offense
just note… LeBron was the dude who carried his team (to get swept) to the finals after having a game in which he score 56 points and his last 25 were in the 4th… oh those 25 also were the cave last 25 points meaning he scored all 4th qtr points… don’t forget the game he had 48 before the 3rd qtr ended… MJ would’ve played the rest of the game and finished around 63? but lebron sat out a whole qtr and finished with 48
overrated my ass…
the only thing KD has over lebron .-.
he has a team early… his shot on point… oh and he has a teammate almost in his prime who can score just as much as him and shoot slightly more
Lebron had nobody… lebron also isn’t as selfish as KD or Kobe meaning he’ll put up 12 shots and score 30 from fouls and other shots… oh don’t forget lebron been averaging about 75% from the paint… oh and look at those numbers he shoots less than KD but has almost as many points…
WHERE THE FUCK IS MONTA ELLIS