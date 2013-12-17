The Top 10 Plays From Bucks Rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Rookie and 19-year-old Greek native, Giannis Antetokounmpo, impressed scouts before the 2013 Draft with his length and athleticism. He possesses all the physical attributes that make draft guys salivate: huge hands, freakish wingspan and ups. That’s why the Bucks selected him with their No. 15 pick in the first round, but he’s already impressed on some of that potential through the first quarter of his rookie season.

Don’t get too peeved you can’t pronounce his name. A lot of people struggle to get through all those vowels, but it reads just like it looks: Êanis a(n)detoËˆku(m)bo. Yeah, we still can’t get the surname right, either, and neither can most of the play-by-play guys around the league.

Regardless, Giannis has already provided â€” largely, distraught â€” Bucks fans some incredible plays through the first couple months of the season, while averaging six points and close to four boards in 18.2 minutes per game. One fan on YouTube decided to mix his best 10 plays so far during his rookie year.

[Vid via Gazzetta.gr; h/t: r/NBA]

