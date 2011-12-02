Top 100 Fantasy Basketball Player Rankings

Thanksgiving leftovers are finding their way into our meals, holiday music is playing everywhere we go and the Rockefeller Christmas tree is lit. Yes, the start of the 2011-12 NBA season is finally near. Though we’ll have to wait for free agency and amnesty activity to wrap up in order to make truly educated approximations of where many players should be picked in our fantasy basketball drafts, it’d be unwise to lie idle before then. If you haven’t already started mapping out your potential round-by-round selections in your head, it’s time to get cracking.
In hopes of helping your preparations for your fantasy basketball drafts, below is a preliminary ranking of the top 100 fantasy players for the coming season (assuming nine categories in head-to-head leagues). These rankings will need tweaking once we see where free agents and amnesty victims land, so check back for updates as we get closer to Dec. 25.
I should be number 1.
@dirk: You make a strong case. Gotta dig sticking in round one for all these years though, right?
Glad to have u back doc. Lookin forward to defending my title
@ doc – I don’t know if you remember my story of getting screwed last year, but the commissioner emailed me inviting me back. I’m debating the passive-aggressive approach or confronting him.
Either way, great to have you and the NBA back!
@SWAT: It’s great to be back! I’m looking forward to your defense, too.
@dagwaller: It’s definitely great to have the NBA back, and it’s even greater to be interacting with this community again. I do remember your story. A tactful confrontation might be a happy compromise. Let me know what you decide to do!
Hey Doc,
How come D12 is ranked so low? Most mock drafts I see him going top 8 in H2H… Care to explain?
Thanks
yep, glad to have ya back Doc…im lookin forward to this season. it’ll be craziness with all the possible player moves, but I’m up for the challenge.
@How: I have no qualms with taking him anywhere from No. 4 on down. I just think winning with his stat lines leading your team requires more attention to detail than most people realize. It just gives an owner “fewer outs” and gives them less room for error. So No. 13 is my most conservative ranking for D-Ho. (In another ranking I did, I pegged him at No. 9.)
@Conrad: I’m glad you’re up for it! It’ll be crazy and hectic, but also very fun.
It’s crazy to see a sunglasses smiley beside Steph Curry… but even more ridiculous to see Kobe down to 22. Not that I’m disagreeing, it’s just that he’s been at the top for so long, I guess the dropoff was bound to happen.
@abpin: Yep, “8)” is a good spot to be at. It is kind of strange to see the old titans of the NBA drop on these rankings, but we’ve got to accept it at some point. I still expect plenty of people will take Kobe too early this year. (He currently has an average draft position of 12.1 on Yahoo.)
Fantasy Doctor!!! SO glad you’re back man. Expect a lot of questions from me, I’m going for the fantasy crown
J dudley before bogut boozer jennings??pls explain
@hollywud15: It’s good to be back! I’ll be happy to hear all your questions.
@Josh tha roc: Dudley’s got a wide open door to assert himself for the Suns this season. Take a look at his stats in his 15 starts last season (51.8% FG, 77% FT, 1.7 3PTM, 16.3 Pts, 5.9 Reb, 2.2 Ast, 2.1 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1.2 TO). He doesn’t have the statistical or physical vulnerabilities that Bogut does, he’s just more appealing overall than Boozer is, and Jennings’ weak FG% and inferior all-around value explains why they’re all lower than Dudley.
So if boozer were on the board you would take Jared Dudley….pause….. Come on now. I don’t need to delve into the stats to justify this one. Dudley is a bench player. Those guys get all the minutes they can handle.
#copyyahoorankingsmuch.
Or bogeyman or young money ….
Kris Humphries is not > than Tyson Chandler, Hedo Turkoglu, or Jose Calderon.
@Josh tha roc: All signs are pointing to Dudley starting this season, so yes, taking him above those dudes with bigger names is the way fantasy owners should go. It’s not so much copying anyone (I make these rankings before looking to see what other people do) — it’s more about reading and following updates and news.
@Brokejumper: It’s tough to tell until we know where he, Chandler or Turk (amnesty?) end up, but if Hump holds up his production from last season, he very well could be. Calderon is more appealing if you really need assists, but he’s proven unreliable in recent seasons. Also, Bayless is biting at his heels.
@@Josh tha roc: Also, not “delving into stats” is a bad idea in fantasy basketball. This isn’t a real-life ranking — it’s for fantasy purposes, so stats are all that matter.
@fd
By not “delving” I was trying to avoid making you look more foolish than you already had. In 15 starts for an 82 game season Dudley had reasonable stats. Wow. Look at Jordan Crawford last 15 games. Sheesh look AC Earl’s last 15 games of the 98 season. I mean 15 spot starts are meaningless, you know it and I know it. Boozer (as soft as he is) bogut (as fragile as he is) are going to get all the minutes they can handle. They are career starters that give consistent production.
If you are advising people to pick a career back up in front of consistent starters that are focal points of their teams is bum advice.
@Josh Tha roc: I sense this is getting heated, which I didn’t intend. I’ll just point out three things:
1) Dudley had top 80 value from Dec. 2, 2010, through the end of the last season. That’s 65 games (15 of which he started, 50 of which he came off the bench) where he returned top 80 value. His 15 starts merely put an exclamation point on what he did the whole of last season.
2) With Vince Carter expected to be waived, Dudley is slated to start for the still-offense-friendly Suns: [sports.yahoo.com]
3) Dudley’s per-36 career stats are nice: [www.basketball-reference.com]
Some backups eventually work their way into prominence. Part of preparing for drafts is looking for changes on the horizon and trying to find value where others won’t. I’m confident Dudley is one of those gems, a player who will probably rise as others either stay stagnant or fall. But I understand why some would disagree and opt to go for tried-and-true players instead. I just deem Dudley to be a safe gamble here.
Nice to see you again Doc.
Care to do one or two mock drafts?!
@Duck: I’ll see what we can do. Keep an eye on my Twitter feed.