Top 100 Fantasy Basketball Player Rankings

Thanksgiving leftovers are finding their way into our meals, holiday music is playing everywhere we go and the Rockefeller Christmas tree is lit. Yes, the start of the 2011-12 NBA season is finally near. Though we’ll have to wait for free agency and amnesty activity to wrap up in order to make truly educated approximations of where many players should be picked in our fantasy basketball drafts, it’d be unwise to lie idle before then. If you haven’t already started mapping out your potential round-by-round selections in your head, it’s time to get cracking.

In hopes of helping your preparations for your fantasy basketball drafts, below is a preliminary ranking of the top 100 fantasy players for the coming season (assuming nine categories in head-to-head leagues). These rankings will need tweaking once we see where free agents and amnesty victims land, so check back for updates as we get closer to Dec. 25.