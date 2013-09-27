The Top 20 Power Forwards In The NBA Right Now

Historically, this has been one of the most competitive positions in the entire NBA. The power forward position might not have had the iconic and celebrated figures likeandbut they have more than held their place in history:and, not to mention the recent duo ofandwho are both sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famers. However, due to changes in personnel and their advanced age, Duncan moved to the center position to prolong his career, and Garnett did the same in Boston (although we ranked him here since he’s now playing next to).

The newest iteration of the players in the power forward category are nothing like your father’s version. They still rebound and defend the paint, but they are also able to space the floor by becoming not just adequate jump shooters but deadly all the way from 3-point range. On top of this they also handle the rock, throw down jaw-dropping alley-oop dunks and lead their teams in multiple statistical categories.

So let’s take a look at what makes these power forwards the best in the NBA, today.

20. TRISTAN THOMPSON

This Canadian-born forward made headlines recently for something I can’t remember any modern day NBA player doing: Thompson will be changing his shooting hand on his free throws. Strange, indeed. However, Thompson’s toughness and his willingness to defend is not so strange. Having almost averaged a double-double last season, Thompson is definitely looking to fight for his place amongst the up-and-coming fours in the league.

19. AMAR’E STOUDEMIRE

It’s a shame to see Stoudemire reduced to a shell of what he once was. The injuries to his knees and back have robbed him of the explosiveness and athleticism that made him one of the most exciting players to watch. Having missed 72 games the past two seasons, let’s all hope that Stoudemire can at least end his career on a positive note rather than fade into obscurity.

18. NENE

A lot of Nene’s contributions to a team don’t necessarily make it on the stat sheet: his basketball IQ, hustle, ability to rise to the occasion rather than “get his” in blowout situations. Having gone through a “pitch count” of sorts in his minutes last season due to past injuries, Nene won’t be held back at all this season. He will be counted on heavily this season as Emeka Okafor will miss significant time with his neck injury.