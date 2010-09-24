Top 5 High School Stars with NBA Family Ties

Those of us in the Dime crew who are hitting our mid-to-late 20’s are noticing the trend every sports fan experiences with age: The offspring of athletes we grew up watching are now starting to make their own names in the game. Michael Jordan, Shawn Kemp and Glen Rice are just a few of the former NBA stars who now have sons that are college-age and giving us 1990s flashbacks every time they step on the court.
Between shared DNA and just being so involved in the culture of the sport growing up, it’s no surprise that youngsters raised in NBA households gravitate toward basketball. On the national high school scene, quite a few standouts have NBA family ties; Casey Mack runs down the Top 5 over on High School Hoop, which includes the No. 1 overall prep player in the country, the next star Kentucky point guard, and another Iverson whom you’ll be hearing about soon enough.
Below is a clip of James McAdoo, nephew of former UNC and NBA great Bob McAdoo, who cracks the HSH list. James is a senior forward at Norfolk Christian (Va.), and is committed to the Tar Heels.
Marquis is raw.. I think really soon, he’ll be better than his brother.
Marquis will be a good pro if he can work on his D and fundamentals. He can be a bit too flashy. I know he’s put in work over the summer and I’ll probably hit up a few Red Devils games this season to see how he’s progressed.
amazing to see guys i drafted in my nba 2k franchise really exist. (i’m like 6 years in) I have tim hardaway jr, james mcadoo, marcus jordan, and a few others who aren’t related to former nba players. Roscoe Smith has been killin it!!
Watch out for Al Schrempf at UCLA.
*Sarcastic voice*
Cool thread, Dime
ayeeeeee mi boi kuran iverson he should be the 1 my plAYA In da country he like askinny lebron/kobe
Cool thread, Dime. It’s awesome to see how players are, or aren’t, like their NBA relatives :)
brandon knight is going to be ill! have a feeling the guard on duke this year kyrie irving..think his pops played at one point somewhere..was not a star but saw this kid live in the nj..he is flat out sick!
I wish that these highlight reels of high schoolers wouldn’t put so much emphasis on dunks. What could possibly be learned from them?