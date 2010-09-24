Top 5 High School Stars with NBA Family Ties

Those of us in the Dime crew who are hitting our mid-to-late 20’s are noticing the trend every sports fan experiences with age: The offspring of athletes we grew up watching are now starting to make their own names in the game. Michael Jordan, Shawn Kemp and Glen Rice are just a few of the former NBA stars who now have sons that are college-age and giving us 1990s flashbacks every time they step on the court.

Between shared DNA and just being so involved in the culture of the sport growing up, it’s no surprise that youngsters raised in NBA households gravitate toward basketball. On the national high school scene, quite a few standouts have NBA family ties; Casey Mack runs down the Top 5 over on High School Hoop, which includes the No. 1 overall prep player in the country, the next star Kentucky point guard, and another Iverson whom you’ll be hearing about soon enough.

Below is a clip of James McAdoo, nephew of former UNC and NBA great Bob McAdoo, who cracks the HSH list. James is a senior forward at Norfolk Christian (Va.), and is committed to the Tar Heels.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

-Follow Casey Mack on Twitter at @MrMack3142

-Follow High School Hoop on Twitter at @HighSchoolHoop