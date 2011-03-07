Top 5 NBA MVP Candidates

After a whirlwind of important games this past week with San Antonio, Miami, Chicago, Orlando and the L.A. Lakers all revealing more about themselves, the pictures are coming together. It is about time we took a look at the best MVP candidates. While there is still a possibility these rankings will change in the final month of the regular season, don’t expect anyone new to break into this group. The MVP will almost surely be given to one of these five players.
1. Derrick Rose
Essentials: 24.6 ppg, 8.1 apg, 43-18 record
Has there been a more improved player this year? Rose took what he had and supercharged it. Now, the Bulls are on the brink of the best record in the East even as Joakim Noah and Carlos Boozer have missed a combined 48 games. Take a look at the names of some of Rose’s rotation teammates: Keith Bogans, Ronnie Brewer, C.J. Watson and Kurt Thomas. Rose has that team not only squarely in the playoffs â€“ which is an accomplishment in itself â€“ but he has them nipping on the Celtics’ heels for the best record in the conference. His PER has jumped four points to 22.79 and he has already made over five times as many threes as he did all of last season. Remember just a year or so ago when no one believed Rose would become Deron Williams and Chris Paul‘s superior? It has happened. And it happened faster than anyone could’ve expected.
2. Dwight Howard
Essentials: 26.40 PER, 23.1 ppg, 13.9 rpg, 40-23 record
If you want to take the MVP strictly fundamentally â€“ the player who is most valuable to his team â€“ then this is your man. No one does more for their team than Howard. Whereas Rose is an incredible offensive player who sets the tone for Chicago’s attacking and businesslike approach, Howard is carrying a team on both ends and has the Magic third in the league in defensive efficiency, despite a lineup of players not known for anything on that end. Orlando is littered with overrated guys who seem unable to find ways to consistently play off their center. And I don’t think there is any question that Howard has grown into being, by far, the best big man in the League. His PER has jumped all the way to 26.40, just centimeters behind LeBron James for tops in the league. He’s averaging 23.1 points, including a terrorizing stretch during February that caused some people to re-evaluate what his ceiling was. Howard is improving as the season moves along. I’m betting that within the next two weeks, Howard’s buzz will grow so strong that he will have a chance to overtake Rose. The only setback is the up-and-down struggles of his team.
3. LeBron James
Essentials: 26.92 PER, 26.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 7.1 apg, 43-20 record
James in the best individual player in the league. But, because two other guys have taken their games above and beyond, he is only third on this list. Unless Miami is able to finish with the East’s top seed, which doesn’t appear likely after a four-game losing streak, don’t expect James to win his third-straight MVP. There have been too many crunch-time failures and impossible expectations left unmet. His play has dipped slightly this season, as have pretty much all of his numbers, but that was expected coming to Miami. The hate for LeBron right now is too strong and will ultimately cost him a shot at another MVP trophy. But down the road when he hits his inevitable redemption period, all of this hate will transform into something positive.
4. Dirk Nowitzki
Essentials: Mavs- 0-7 without Dirk in lineup, highest shooting %s of career, 22.9 ppg
Take Nowitzki off the Mavericks, who have gone 19-4 since he regained his health from a sprained right knee, and everyone is affected. His shooting opens up the court for Jason Terry and Jason Kidd, and his ability to play off the ball first allowed Caron Butler and now Shawn Marion to flourish. Nowitzki’s problem is that he has been so consistently good for so long – 11 straight years averaging somewhere around 23 points and 9 rebounds – that people take him for granted. Even when he is the anchor of perhaps the league’s most surprising team, Nowitzki would have to do something otherworldly to move up any further in these rankings. But while his shooting percentages have climbed to career highs, his scoring is still slightly down and more importantly, his rebounding has dropped to just 6.6 a game.
5. Amar’e Stoudemire
Essentials: 23.81 PER, 26.2 ppg, 2.1 bpg, 32-29 record
After the first four guys, the candidate list drops off significantly. Stoudemire is the best of the rest, averaging a career-high in points despite the trade turmoil in the Big Apple. He’s here because he changed a depressing vibe in New York City and turned the Knicks into a playoff team. Carmelo Anthony has taken much of the spotlight off him, but the former Sun’s performance from the season’s first half remains. At that point, STAT was getting MVP consideration. His usage rate is the highest it’s ever been (28.4) and is easily the highest number among post players. But, it’s hard to grab the league’s most coveted individual honor when your team doesn’t look like it will win more than 45 games. It wasn’t long ago that everyone believed it was Steve Nash who made Stoudemire. Be thankful we will never hear that sorry argument again.
Where is Kobe?
Rose by far, just an absolute beast this season. Dwight aint far behind then its a big drop off imo
ROSE made a very statement yesterday. He has been unreal this season, and now that the Bulls have Boozer and Noah back this team is scary! Rose kept them on track when the injuries hit and has become quite a floor general.
DRose hands down without question, better team, clutch, comparable stats, less talent overall, and missed two best post players half of the season >>> dwights
LeBron is listed too high. Sure he’s the most talented but the heat are just 1 or 2 seeds higher than they were last year. If your looking at statistics then Bron can be third, but in terms of deserving an MVP, I’d even put Amare and Kobe above him.
1. Dwight Howard should be the MVP this season because he carries his team on offense and will also Defensive Player of the Year.
2. Derrick Rose has improved tremendously and has become a top 3 PG in the NBA.
3. Dirk Nowitzki has carried the Mavs this year on offense and they’re 0-7 without him.
4. Amare Stoudemire has spoken and delivered, “The Knicks are back.” His presence has helped the Knicks maintain an over .500 record for the first time in a long time. His rebounding totals must improve though for him to be MVP.
its a no brainer ROSE! He has dealt with a team full of injuries all year long and they are still 2nd in east conf. standings. He swept the Heat and no other team can say that this year. He is a humble player and carries his self well…Rose MVP!
Basically the award has been a joke for a while. I wouldnt be surprised if LBJ won just based on the NBA brand identity and sponsors etc (much like the travesty that was the dunk contest).
I’d like to see Howard get it
@ #7 and drose doesn’t carry his team on offense? Dwight isn’t clutch, he gets taken out in the final secs cuz of his poor ft shooting. Who does dwight compete w/ on a regular basis? Nobody forreal where DRose has taken on dwade, lebron, westbrook, deron, tp, and cp3 and dominanted them while beating them all including dwights team this past weekend. DRose for MVP, there is no competition.
dont sleep on kobe. the lakers have won 7 straight, and i think the nba knows that he should have won more than one mvp(brand recognition argument). i wouldnt be surprised at all if he was hoisting this award at the end of the day.
While Rose has had a stellar season, and Tom deserves head coach of the year, Dwight has actually been Superman for his team this year. Take him off that team and the win column halves. Like the years that Wade lead it his team by himself and got no love for MVP, this is what Dwight’s future looks like. Dwight has no Boozer, he has nothing like Noah, there is no one like Luol Deng… that’s why he is, as DIME put it the most valuable to his team (aka tru MVP).
@jerkish
I think his point is that Orlandos game really relies on Dwight getting double teamed to get the shooters open. He also is a huge difference maker defensively, which Rose is not.
I agree with you that Rose should win it, but it’s not that clear. If you also look @ defense and also not make stuff up(for example Rose didnt dominate at all Westbrook while the series is tied) Dwight could make a late push. But I hope D-rose wins it because it means the Bulls keep winning and stay in front of Miami.
GTFOH! did u actually put Amare up there for MvP when his team is 3 games over .500!?! Im not a Kobe fan by any means yet im pretty sure he has as good a chance at getting this MvP as any of those 5. Matter of fact since u guys are always talking that winning BS when it comes to ASGs and MvPs then where is Manu G of the Spurs…you know the best record in the NBA Spurs. And as for Lebron, considering the Heats poor record vs good teams, the fact that he plays with Wade who has MvP numbers himself, how the fluck do u include him in MvP over guys like Kobe, Durant, or Manu? Seriously i call BS on this article. Clearly the writer didnt put much thought into it or he is a homer.
Im a big Dwight fan but u guys a making the wrong argument for him. The only way Dwight wins it over Rose is if his team surpasses Rose in the standings. Arguing that Rose has a better team is just stupid. D12 has Jameer, Gilbert, JRich, Turk and good role players around him. Rose’s best bigs were out a total 48 combined games. Bulls still a top team. Take Dwight off Orl and they may not make the playoffs, take DRose off the bulls and they are the worst team in the League, unless Thibs does a great coaching job.
If the clippers ever get a winning record, rest assured you will see Blake on this list.
Rose is on the #2 team in the conference right now and the only one on that team who made this years All-Star team. Top 10 in Pts and Ast. and if you take him off that team they may not make the playoffs.
Everything Chicagorilla said
“It wasn’t long ago that everyone believed it was Steve Nash who made Stoudemire. Be thankful we will never hear that sorry argument again.”
wasn’t it you guys who were the ones throwin that argument around??
D-rose pretty much locked up MVP yesterday..if he didnt get that TO and airball then i would say definitely locked up but im pretty sure they gotta give it to him…thibs for COTY too
did any1 take Drose seriously at the beginning of the season when he was sayin all that “im gunna b MVP of the league this year”…i definately didn’t see it happening this year..props to Rose’s psychic abilities
MOST VALUABLE… That goes for Offense AND Defense. What does Rose do on the Defensive end of the floor? You take Dwight off the floor and the Magic still have a bunch of spot up shooters who can’t create their own shot consistently or play defense. Dwight opens up the floor for his team to do what they do best, shoot 3’s.
Dwight has upped his offense while still holding down the defense ON HIS OWN. Both are valuable but award in question clearly says MOST VALUABLE.
@ first and foremost thats why they have a defensive player of the year award for howard. the only way you give howard defensive player of the year and mvp is if his team had a stellar season finishing at least first or second in the nba standings, not for fourth place in the east. plus the bulls have the best record against reams with the highest winning percentages. that boy rose took on all challengers and didnt back down from anyone beating every team except the hawks and knicks
@Chicagorilla
So you would rather see someone like Manu win this award than Amar’e? I don’t. Manu has too many games like yesterday where he is just another good player. Dude has had 5 games in the past month alone scoring in single digits. As for LeBron, he’s been the best individual player (arguably) all year long. It’s in right now to rip the Heat, but they still have a great record and he’s been their best player all year. Putting him any lower than 3 or 4 wouldn’t be right. Kobe’s problem is just that the expectations are so high for him/the Lakers that they inevitably can’t reach them. If they finish off right though, he will definitely get some love.
Just because a player wins 1 award doesn’t exclude him from winning both. The MVP SHOULDN’T be exclusive to offensive stats. Which is more clutch/important: making the game winning shot or the game saving block? Both determine if you win or lose.
The NBA doesn’t play make-it-take-it so why discount defensive playmaking in an MVP discussion?
True, Chicago’s bigs have been injured but Gibson/Thomas both stepped up. Chicago doesn’t have a roster filled with All-Stars but they have a complete team from top to bottom. Everyone knows their role and does a good job at it.
Since Orlando’s trades Howard has no backup, plays with inconsistent or disinterested shooters that can’t stop anyone. Howard just like Rose also has notable games. LA came to town and Howard destroyed their bigs. He also has 40 point games vs. Chicago. Games without Howard [due to food poisoning/stomach virus after beating down Chicago in Chicago] the magic struggled. Any argument you have for other MVP candidates can be said for Howard as well.
he had 40 points in a loss against the bulls so that effort was wasted. I believe howard is a strong candidate but im still convinced that rose up to this point has had a more impactful season thus far. I cant see the voters giving two awards to a player that only has his team as the 4th seed in the conference
also steve nash would like to dispute that its not an offensive award(2mvps)
I would say Rose because out of all of the candidates, his team is the only one who hasn’t been through a rough stretch. The Bulls have been playing the best they possibly can throughout the whole season.
1a – Dwight
1b – Rose
2a – LBJ
2b- Wade
3 – Kobe
It is always harder for a defensive player to win a most valuable award anyway. It is easier to market an offensive player. Peyton Manning vs. Ray Lewis [His old spice commercials are some trash]
The question at hand was who should win not most likely to win. You can’t decide to make a fancy block or a crowd pleasing rebound all the time like you can with a pass. Nash made the game exciting, won his fair share, and made players around him better.
We saw what Hedo did in Toronto & Phoenix. The argument could be made that Dwight makes Hedo better. Defensive players will always be held to a different standard. Greatest football player ever and people are quick to name 20 QBs/RBs before they list a Linebacker. When given a choice between two players, the offensive player gets the nod.
Look at the Heisman Thropy… it practically goes to the best QB or RB. Even though the award is for the most Outstanding Football player.
If you want to skew the award criteria to just offense then call it what it is. The Offensive Player of the Year.
D-Rose mvp!!! first of many…
I agree with ENEW d-rose has been really mean this season and with everyone healthy I think they could take the east this year!
i would put manu at 5 over amare.
but lets be real 0-7 without him??? comon now the mavs could be the 1 seed had dirk played those 7 games.
just read your posts i have to say i agree so i would drop bron outta my list and leave both manu and kobe on it.
About time Dwight gets the fucking recognition.
With that said, I’ll take him and Rose as MVP A and MVP B.
I wouldn’t even argue that Dwight should get it. Cause sure, for me Dwight SHOULD have been in the discussion for 3 years now. It’s tragic that he’s only been considered now.
But just seeing him and Rose play…. That’s basketball, man.
About this article not listing Kobe, though. Now, that’s wack.
No Celts or Laker in this? When I saw the list I thought this was for Most Improved Player award.
1. D-Rose 2. Dwight 3. Dirk 4. Lebron 5. Brandon Davies
this is why you need an Offensive Player of the Year Award. so you can stop giving the MVP to the offensive player of the year.
in terms of what MVP means and what it’s meant to represent, it’s Dwight. the article even admits as much.
OPY: D-Rose
DPY: Dwight
MVP: Dwight
Well put mo.B
As good as Rose has been this year, the coaching and the bigs -Boozer, hold the defense together. Rose does the rest on offense. The Bulls even do a nice job with Rose on the bench.
Howard has to do everything on Defense besides guard the 3pt line. While anchoring the Offense. The team is substantially better when the ball goes through Howard and is kicked out and swung around to an open shooter.
It is close but Howard is the most valuable player to his team.
Best all around offensive threat in the game is still Melo…He can score the ball in every single way and does it with ease while making it look pretty.
Best defensive player is no doubt Dwight. He impacts the game more than anyone else and doesn’t need to fill the stat sheet to do so.
D-Rose is the most improved, and most impressive player thus far this season. He’s elevated his own game and taken his team to the next level.
With that said…Kobe and LeBron still reign supreme. They share the crown until Kevin “Baby Spice” Durant takes it from them.