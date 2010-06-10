Top 5 NBA Players Who Could Have Played Soccer

With the FIFA World Cup set to begin tomorrow, it got me to thinking: Besides noted soccer aficionado Steve Nash, who else could take their game from the basketball court to the soccer pitch?
1. Steve Nash
During the offseason Nash resides in New York City, where he has trained with the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer (MLS) and is known to drop in on random pickup games around the city. I’d have to think that alone makes him number one on this list, right? We all know Nash has good footwork, but could he be a pro? In 2005, Nash was quoted as saying that he could have played professional soccer if he had focused on that sport instead of basketball. If you want additional opinions on exactly how good Nash is, just ask one of his many pro soccer player friends: Alessandro Del Piero, Thierry Henry, Owen Hargreaves, Massimo Ambrosini and Steve McManaman.
2. Leandro Barbosa
The “Brazilian Blur” has soccer running in his veins; everything he does on the hardwood, you can see a little inner Lucio trying to kick out. Barbosa has blinding speed, great agility, and a knack for being in the right place at the right time. I could only imagine how good Brazil would be if they had him at forward.
3. Jason Kidd
J-Kidd played soccer in high school, but even now at age 37, he’s still got an amazing motor and lower-body strength. His greatest asset on the court would have to be his vision and passing ability, which wouldn’t change on the soccer field. Now don’t get me wrong, it would take some practice to get the rust off. Obviously Kidd wouldn’t instantly be as good of a distributor as someone like Spain’s Xavi, but I would want him on my squad.
4. Manu Ginobili
Who doesn’t love watching Manu play? He’s got an unorthodox, herky-jerky style and great footwork that is evident in moves like his pet Euro Step. But honestly, the main reason Manu makes this list is simply because of his flopping ability. Manu has to be a Top-3 flopper in the NBA, and if he were to jump ship and become a soccer player, he would instantly be up there with Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the top floppers in the game.
5. Nene
Although he has very light feet and great agility for his size (6-11), the only real reason Nene makes this list is because of his name. He just sounds like a soccer player. Goal by NENE!!!!!!
-Follow Rey on Twitter at @reyrey33.
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
-Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
Deron would make a good football player too… Speed, power, stamina, vision, footwork (those sick crossovers need good footwork besides handles)
the last one is lame….
If you include retired players Hakeem tops the list. Current players should include Rajon Rondo because of footwork and speed. Even Kobe has better footwork than the players you have on the list.
Shawn Marion would have made a great goalie. Long arms, strong legs, freakishly athletic… and with that ugly jumpshot of his, he prolly was made more for soccer. LOL
Tayshaun Prince might have been a fine goalie as well.
actually NENE does sound like a soccer player name!! WORLD CUP IS HERE :) GO BRAZIL
Didn’t Bill Simmons already do this list?
How could Kobe not be in that list when he also played soccer in italy.
“I could only imagine how good Brazil would be if they had him at forward.” That’s like saying you could only imagine how good USA basketball would be if Landon Donovan hooped. Not to stereotype here, but if Barbosa was good enough to make it on the pitch in Brazil, he’d never have played basketball.
hmmm…. the last one is kinda borderline racist…but at least its better than the standard Mr. James inclusion in everything.
i think most guards from western europe or south america probably could have been pro soccer players. If you have the natural athleticism, work ethic and focus it takes to make it as a guard in the NBA (i.e. not just drafted cos ur tall) and combine that with the soccer culture of countries like France, Spain, Brazil and Argentina …. id say for guys like Tony Parker or Barbosa, being a soccer player would have been the simpler option.
which NBA team would win a game of 5 a side? thats the real question…….. i think its the Spurs, Manu and TP, with Duncan in Goal then RJ and Dice making up the numbers.
“Besides noted soccer aficionado Steve Nash, who else could take their game from the basketball court to the soccer pitch?
1. Steve Nash”
….please tell me ur half retarded and that will make this ok
lol @ s.bucketz
the book of eli ad is getting annoying
No love for KG?
I wanted to put Kobe on the list, but some people in the office doubted his skills stating that he was too tall to be a good/effective soccer player….but I would beg to differ
@ 13
In other words you wanted to put Kobe on the list but some people in the office hated lol
Sounds about right..
yuuuuuppppppp (Trey Songz voice) uknow typical Kobe HATERS, but hey it’s all good
@ 13
So Kobe is too tall for soccer at 6’6 but Nene being 6’11 fits right in! My god people
there’s actually a brazilian soccer player named nene … plays forward at Monaco (french league)
@Rizwan that was my joke back 2 them lol
@Rey J-
Hating or not , kobe should be on the list. He plays soccer. Doesnt he also have minority ownership in a soccer team?
Yeahhh Maannnn (Usher voice) if he was I think we could pencil him @ #3, moving J-KIDD n Manu down n obviously NENE (who DOES have a GREAT soccer name lol) off, but what do u guys think?
@Dan also not 2 sure about the minority ownership, but thats CRAZY if he does….i mean that might be good enough to boost him to #2
Rey… what about Zydrunas Ilgauskas?
One more list made by somebody who never kicked a football. Leandrinho is terrible as a football player.
i have a question: How do you americans feel about soccer? Do you like it? Do you have the feeling that the biggest sports event is starting tomorrow?
What about your national team, does average american know any american players and other international superstars?
I’m really interested.
Luol Deng should make this list, used to be a soccer player back in the day before he went stateside!
@shiptar I know how big soccer is around the world, but I’m really not interested in it at all. I played when I was younger, but I couldn’t name you more than five or six players in the World Cup…but, that’s just me.
@ rey..knowing you rey, i expected kobe on the list..he probably should be anyway lol..nice article tho
dueces *MG
Who else is a top flopper in the league? Can DIME make an article out of that? here’s in my list:
1. Varajeo
2. Manu
3. Sasha
4. Fisher
5. Dragic
6. Vlade Divac
@Sam yea I was thinking Deng I just didn’t know how much soccer/football he really played
@Sean hahahahahahaha!!!!!
@MG thank big dogg…uknow If I had my own site it would be ALL KOBE ALL DAY lol
@Antouan that is a GREAT IDEA n NICE LIST
@Shiptar – soccer’s gaining a solid following here, but it’s still a long way away from being as big here as it is everywhere else for a few major reasons: the best players/leagues are from other places. As many foreigners know, there’s a big “it’s all about us or we don’t care” mentality here. We have the best basketball, football, hockey, and baseball leagues in the world and tend to gravitate to them. Also, the average American has the attention span of a 4 year old on a sugar high, which doesn’t bode well for some slower-paced soccer games (though these same people that complain about soccer being boring will sit through a baseball game, which is MUCH MORE boring to me.) Because we demand the best, we pass on the MLS. Our int’l team is a 2nd tier squad, so we don’t get to see greatness in international matches, and, even more importantly, those of us that do want to follow overseas soccer more than just a few Champions League matches and the World Cup every 4 years, have to really seek it out. A lot of my friends and I make the effort to do so (which includes purchasing an added sports package through our cable co. to get Premier League games) but you need to actively seek out the game, so it’s not available for the casual fan (again, other than MLS, which will not get it done here) to find and watch on their own to grow the game organically. It’s a shame too, because most people that are 30 or under played as a kid at some point (which is why I think it’ll catch on and become A LOT bigger here over the next 50 years with technology really making things much easier than it was even 20 years ago when I was a kid.) They showed the Champions League Final on ABC this year and will be showcasing the World Cup as well. If ratings are what they should be for an event of this magnitude then I think everything I just described starts changing.
The crux of the problem is that, other than an American-bred/based lack of talent, they don’t show a lot of soccer here other than MLS or finals of major tournaments, so there’s not a ton of knowledgeable fans and are next to no casual soccer fans, but without showing it, you can’t build up a fanbase that wants to see it and attract young fans to follow it. It’s a catch 22.
@Celts Fan
Thanks man, now I know what’s the soccer situation there. Interesting! A big problem is that your clubs don’t compete with internationl competiton,because European Champions league is maybe even bigger event than olympics here in Europe.
So which is your favourite European club and player?
Besides perhaps Nash it is insulting to pro soccer players to think that some of these other guys would have the abilities to play pro soccer.
How insulted would you be if someone said Alexi Lalas in his prime could have been a good defender in the NBA because of his defensive skills in soccer
I’ve been saying this for years: the USA would be the best soccer nation in the world if all our top atheletes played soccer as opposed to basketball and football. I truely believe that Allen Iverson would have been the best striker on the planet had he been playing futbol from an early age. Imagine all the height the US squad would have with premier NBA athletes playing futbol. Seriously, go back in time and put john wall, b.jennings, d.wade, tyreke, etc. in soccer cleats at age 5 and the US would be world cup favorites. all that speed, all that size, all that vision.
@shiptar
The main reason why our MLS doesn’t regularly play against international clubs is because its season runs just about opposite every other league. It seems backwards, but in order for the MLS to survive and get fans in the stadiums it must play over the summer so as to avoid competing with the NFL, NBA, college Basketball, and NHL. I consider champions league bigger than olympics myself, it seems that most of the world does.
Americans don’t care about soccer because our best athletes play other sports. If the best athletes started choosing soccer instead of basketball/football then Americans would care. The rest of the world should stutter to think about what would happen in 25 years if every American kid were forced to play soccer.
Yes, imagine the following American athletes being groomed for soccer:
Barry Sanders
Emmitt Smith
Sean Taylor
Michael Vick
Allen Iverson
Nate Robinson
Derrick Rose
Deron Williams
Such freakish athletes immersed in a soccer culture would surely propel the U.S. into the forefront of the world soccer landscape.
Really enjoyed this article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
So excited about the world cup the year 2010
I’m looking forward to all the great events in South Africa! Today’s Argentina vs. Nigeria game!! Woo-hoo!
Now this sounds a little crazy, but what about Greg Oden’s potential as a Goalie. Dont laugh because his knees have drained his athleticism, but remember how freakishly athletic he was in the mcdonalds all american game, stealing an oop from a teammate and dunking on him, blocking shots with one hand. and then in college, the Jeff Green, one of the coolest missed dunks ever. Putting that huge freekish Beast in goal would be unstoppable
Ahah, nice point to include Nene in this list.
BRAVO
Toni Navarro is a no soccer player who could have played in NBA….as playmaker!!
I would stolen more balls than Oscar Robertson, and received more blocks, than anyone!! but you know what happens when i receive a block!!…the ball is in my hands again and try again!!