Top 5 NBA Teams Most Likely To Sign David West

“I’m glad they’re doubting me,” West told Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports. “I am going to shock folks. I have not stopped working. No vacations. No family time. No chilling. I have not worked this hard or as consistent in any point of my career, college or pro.”
But where West lands is a bigger question. New Orleans, the only city he’s ever known during his eight-year NBA career, is in a state of flux. The NBA owns them, and his fearless leader, Chris Paul, has made it pretty clear he’s looking elsewhere. Would it make sense for West to stay in the Big Easy with so much uncertainty on the horizon?
“Basically, I’m looking at the best option for the next few years of my career,” says West. “I want to win. … I’m really going to look at every option closely and make a well thought-out decision.”
With that, here are the top 5 teams most likely to sign him:
West would be a good fit in Washington.. I think he’ll wind up with New Orleans though since the NBA doesn’t want to let a franchise it owns fall through the cracks.
I hope he stays in N.O. Same with CP3.