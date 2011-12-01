Top 5 NBA Teams Most Likely To Sign David West

You don’t find many players as consistent as David West. But coming off a major knee injury, no one knows exactly what to expect when the 31-year-old hits the court again this season. Before his injury last year, West was averaging 18.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field – second highest of his career. And if you ask him now, he’ll tell you he’s never been better.

“I’m glad they’re doubting me,” West told Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports. “I am going to shock folks. I have not stopped working. No vacations. No family time. No chilling. I have not worked this hard or as consistent in any point of my career, college or pro.”

But where West lands is a bigger question. New Orleans, the only city he’s ever known during his eight-year NBA career, is in a state of flux. The NBA owns them, and his fearless leader, Chris Paul, has made it pretty clear he’s looking elsewhere. Would it make sense for West to stay in the Big Easy with so much uncertainty on the horizon?

“Basically, I’m looking at the best option for the next few years of my career,” says West. “I want to win. … I’m really going to look at every option closely and make a well thought-out decision.”

With that, here are the top 5 teams most likely to sign him:

TAGS2011 Free AgencyDAVID WESTDENVER NUGGETSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSNEW JERSEY NETSNEW ORLEANS HORNETSWASHINGTON WIZARDS

