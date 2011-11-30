Top 5 NBA Teams Most Likely To Sign Nene

After the Summer of 2010’s free agent frenzy and the Summer of 2011’s mind-numbing lockout, it’s nice to arrive at a place where NBA transactions can once again take place. And of all the current free agents , there’s no one happier than. He might not beor, but the 29-year-old from Brazil has the potential to make just as big an impact (and payday).

The Nuggets can pay him more money than any other team, but after nine seasons in Denver it appears Nene is looking for a change of scenery. When you’re singled out as the No. 1 free agent on the board, there are certain distinctions that come with the honor. Often you’re the first to be pursued by teams, which inevitably drives up your price. But with countless franchises searching for a viable option at center, it’s eventually going to come down to personal preference.

“I learned last season that this was a business,” Nene told Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports. “No matter how nice you are to people, no matter how nice people are to you, this is a business. I did my best for the team and they waited and waited to extend me. I was like, ‘Oh, OK, all these years playing good, doing your best and they still test you.’ That’s not about family, love and somebody liking you. It’s a business.”

After free agents Wilson Chandler, J.R. Smith and Kenyon Martin signed contracts to play in China during the lockout, the Nuggets found themselves between a rock and a hard place in terms of their roster. Denver had the chance to sign Nene to an extension – something that Nene freely admits he would have agree to had he been offered in-season – but they dropped the ball. Now, they stand to lose him for nothing. With that, here are the top 5 teams most likely to sign him: