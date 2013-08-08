Top 5 Ranked HS Freshman, Josh Jackson, (Nearly) Jumps Over Defender For The Tip-In Dunk

08.07.13 5 years ago

High school student, Josh Jackson, was playing in the Romulus Summer League when he nearly jumped over his defender for a tip-in dunk. The 6-6 175 lbs. Jackson is a power forward at Detroit’s Voyageur Consortium High School is being recruited by a bevy of colleges even though he’s not graduating until 2016.

You may remember Josh when he joined three other high school freshman in June, including wunderkind Seventh Woods, to put on a dunking show during a break in practice for Team USA.

The 6-6 guard/forward shows the same crazy ups on a tip-in dunk during play at the Romulus Summer League captured by Prep Hoops TV.

But Jackson isn’t just an athlete who can get up. Despite measuring 6-6 before he even enters his sophomore year, he handles the rock well and can attack the rim using all manner of dribble-drives. He’s also got a pretty nice stroke with some range. Check out a few of his highlights from the Romulus Summer League.

We’re probably going to be seeing more from Mr. Jackson in the future, and rivals.com has already made the case for him as the top ranked player from the class of 2016.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGShigh schoolJOSH JACKSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP