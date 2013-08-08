Top 5 Ranked HS Freshman, Josh Jackson, (Nearly) Jumps Over Defender For The Tip-In Dunk

High school student, Josh Jackson, was playing in the Romulus Summer League when he nearly jumped over his defender for a tip-in dunk. The 6-6 175 lbs. Jackson is a power forward at Detroit’s Voyageur Consortium High School is being recruited by a bevy of colleges even though he’s not graduating until 2016.

You may remember Josh when he joined three other high school freshman in June, including wunderkind Seventh Woods, to put on a dunking show during a break in practice for Team USA.

The 6-6 guard/forward shows the same crazy ups on a tip-in dunk during play at the Romulus Summer League captured by Prep Hoops TV.

But Jackson isn’t just an athlete who can get up. Despite measuring 6-6 before he even enters his sophomore year, he handles the rock well and can attack the rim using all manner of dribble-drives. He’s also got a pretty nice stroke with some range. Check out a few of his highlights from the Romulus Summer League.

We’re probably going to be seeing more from Mr. Jackson in the future, and rivals.com has already made the case for him as the top ranked player from the class of 2016.

What do you think?

