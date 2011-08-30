Top 50 Keeper Rankings In 2011-12 Fantasy Basketball

There are so many moving parts when ranking players for keeper leagues â€“ ages, contracts, long-term prospects vs. immediate returns, the league’s expiration date and the unknowns that come with real-life basketball. Clearly, this task is more of an inexact science than cooking up the typical fare of preseason fantasy rankings for non-keeper leagues. This means readers would do well to grab a few grains of salt before reading this list, which is based on the assumptions that you’ll be committing to a nine-category, head-to-head keeper league in 2011-12 and at least two seasons beyond. In general, players who are 30-plus years old were excluded, save for a couple exceptions. Following each player’s name is what his age will be when (or if) the 2011-12 NBA season begins.

1. Kevin Durant (23): This is a no-brainer. Though he had a “quiet” 2010-11 campaign, Durant finished in a virtual deadlock with Chris Paul for the honor of being the best fantasy player in the land â€“ this just a season after finishing in a similar tie with LeBron James for that distinction in 2009-10. While KD took steps back in the majority of the major statistical categories this past season from his prior season’s marks, his age, durability and big-time production make him a lock for the No. 1 pick in keeper and non-keeper leagues alike this fall.

2. Kevin Love (23): Love’s knack for racking up double-doubles, while impressive in and of itself, overshadowed his other strengths this past season â€“ namely, his stellar shooting percentages from the field and free-throw line, and his ability to knock down 1+ threes a game. While his free-agency status after 2011-12 poses something of a minor question mark for his fantasy value, Love has shown himself to be a fantasy beast to be reckoned with for a number of seasons to come. If he can improve his thieving and blocking numbers, Durant and Love could vie for the top spot in fantasy drafts for many seasons to come.

3. Chris Paul (26): CP3’s averages this past season were fantastic, as expected. Nevertheless, he had his owners wringing their hands in late February and early March, when it began to look like his surgically repaired knee was slowing him down. He bounced back after going down for two games with a concussion, but that span of the season illustrates what Paul offers: big-time value that can be derailed at any moment by injuries. His vulnerability to injuries, especially related to his knee, and his age knocks him down below the two Kevins above.

4. LeBron James (26): Many fantasy owners (yours truly included) got a little too drunk on visions of triple-doubles from James in 2010-11. While no one really expected him to average a triple-double for the entire season, some of us figured that they’d come a lot more frequently for him in South Beach. Now that we’ve had the luxury of observing James in his new habitat, it’s clear that there’s a frustrating ceiling to his fantasy value as he plays alongside Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and company. That said, the resilient James remains one of the supreme fantasy assets in the NBA, and considering his age and the oft-banged-up Wade’s age (which will reach 30 next season), there’s still room for LBJ’s stats to rise in coming seasons.

5. Stephen Curry (23): Though Curry didn’t quite make the sophomore leap many expected him to make in 2010-11, he still managed to establish top 10 value, thanks in part to improvements in his field-goal percentage, free-throw percentage, points and turnovers. One important thing to consider is that Curry managed to pretty much stay the course despite playing nearly three fewer minutes per game, due to various injuries he endured throughout the season. The young guard still has room to grow, and if he can avoid the nicks and bruises he encountered this past season, Curry should have no problem staying in the echelon of top 10 status for a long time.