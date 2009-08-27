Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Main Source (#22)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

22. Main Source (England)

With their five year anniversary coming up in December, Main Source simply caters to anyone that has a genuine love for sneakers. Stocking ranges from Nike, adidas, Puma, Reebok, New Balance, Onitsuka Tiger, Asics, Vans, DC, Converse and Saucony, if you can’t find what you’re looking for, you might even be able to persuade the employees to sell you something off their feet or from their personal collection.

www.main-source.co.uk

14A Pottergate

Norwich, England NR2 1DS

+4401603667664

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

32. Leaders 1354 (IL)

31. True (CA)

30. NORT (Germany)

29. Qubic (New Zealand)

28. Limited Edt (Singapore)

27. Highs and Lows (Australia)

26. Norse (Denmark)

25. Commonwealth (VA / DC)

24. Overkill (Germany)

23. Compound Gallery (OR)