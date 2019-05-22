Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors defended their home court in Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, the series shifts back to Milwaukee with the Raptors and the Bucks tied at two games a piece, and at the very least, it’s guaranteed to return to Toronto for a crucial Game 6 on Saturday.

By the time that happens, it’s plausible that a fun idea to convince him to re-sign with the Raptors turns into a full-blown initiative across the city. During the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s Game 4 blowout, Kristen Ledlow of TNT brought word of Ka’Wine & Dine, a movement cooked up by the fine folks over at Raptors Republic to try and incentivize Leonard to stick around long-term revolving around free food.