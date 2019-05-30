How Kawhi Helped The Raptors Grow The Biggest Small Market In The NBA

Getty/Uproxx

TORONTO — The newest Jurassic World movie, Fallen Kingdom, has a post-credits scene, like a Marvel movie that involves scientifically inaccurate prehistoric reptiles. If you waited until the the last credits rolled you get a glimpse of that cinematic universe’s future. A pteranodon lands atop the replica Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas, the camera panning over to other flying dinosaurs zipping past the Bellagio Fountain as emergency sirens wail. It’s a brief clip before the screen cuts back to black, but it punctuates a point the movie’s ending already made clear: humans have officially lost contain on the animals from Jurassic Park.

This would have nothing to do with sports if not for Toronto naming its basketball franchise after an animal from a 1993 film, a dinosaur that scientists now believe actually sported feathers. Described as the “newest, freshest and hungriest look in the NBA” the Raptors name was announced a year after Jurassic Park‘s release and fans were given a first look at a cartoon logo of a red raptor dribbling a basketball.

“What’s great about this name is that the children and young adults of Canada picked it out at the end of the day,” John Bitove, the team’s first owner and president, said at a nationally televised press conference in May of 1994. And it’s true — the Toronto Star had a contest where children voted on their favorite name out of 11 other finalists. The “Toronto Towers” finished second, but the creatures that terrified kids in a prep kitchen in Jurassic Park were, as it turns out, beloved by Canadian youths.