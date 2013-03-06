Tracking This Year’s NBA Draft: The 5 Best Fits For Minnesota

Each Wednesday, we’ll be assessing how the top prospects of the 2013 NBA Draft are faring in college and overseas. Stick with us each week for assorted thoughts, including the biggest risers and fallers, the standouts, the sleepers and what we know and don’t know about the next NBA Draft class…

Not that long ago Kevin Garnett, Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell were leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals. Now they are a shell of that, consistently sitting at the bottom of the NBA standings since. Once again they are in the lottery and once again they are searching for the next big thing in Minneapolis.

Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five.

ONE: What Do We Know About The Minnesota Timberwolves?

Of all the things we know about the T-Wolves is that they love point guards and tweener forwards. That is one thing they need to try and avoid as their future is basically wrapped around Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love and Derrick Williams. Going into the 2013-2014 season, the team has $46.5 million invested into 10 players, all of which are forwards or point guards other than Brandon Roy, who may never play basketball again.

At one point this season, Minnesota was 15-15 and looked like a potential playoff team as they were waiting for Rubio to get on the court. Instead, they lost Love to injury and fell back to a more familiar position.

Over the past five seasons, it may not be overtly obvious, but the T-Wolves have been the worst team in the NBA. They have done that without winning the lottery once, watching Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis land on other teams.

TWO: What Do They Need?

A true shooting guard. The Timberwolves have been trying tweener after tweener to fill in the two and the three spots over the years. They have never had a pure scorer there. Adding a third wheel to the Rubio-Love duo could be the difference for this team to make it out of the cellar of the Western Conference.

THREE: Stock Rising

As of late, Michigan State’s freshman guard Gary Harris has risen up draft boards to the point where some see him as a lottery pick. In speaking to a few NBA talent evaluators, he is not quite that high, but he is rising up boards. Harris has improved incrementally over the course of his first season in college, but still has a ways to go. He plays within the offense, but has shown some ability to break down the defense and be a go-to playmaker.

FOUR: Stock Falling

This season happens to have a resurgence at the center position. Because of that, there will be upperclassmen like Gorgui Dieng that fall down draft boards. He is not playing underwhelming basketball, but with a plethora of younger, more athletic fives in this class there is a realistic chance Dieng is a mid second-round pick if he declares as a junior this year.

