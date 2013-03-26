Tracy McGrady Shammgods Yi Jianlian, Breaks His Ankles

There have been more Tracy McGrady highlights out of the Chinese Basketball Association this year that in his last 2-3 NBA season combined (Here’s his first CBA tomohawk, here’s a baseline smash, and here he is dropping a guy with an elbow).

I just caught the following clip from a few weeks back. Watch T-Mac come down the court and hit Yi Jianlian(!) with a Shammgod that puts Yi on skates, followed by a raise-up three from deep:

