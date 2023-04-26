Trae Young Drilled A 30-Footer To Force A Game 6 In Celtics-Hawks

With under 5.5 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 5 between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics, the Hawks were staring down the barrel of elimination. Derrick White had just scored and Boston led 111-99, looking to close out a 4-1 series victory. But then, Trae Young scored or assisted on 16 of Atlanta’s final 20 points and the Hawks squeaked out a 119-117 victory. Young ended with 38 points and 13 assists.

His last three points were his finest of the night, coming on a deep pull-up bomb over Jaylen Brown to propel Atlanta to an impressive, come-from-behind victory inside a raucous TD Garden.

TRAE YOUNG FROM THE LOGO. HAWKS TAKE LEAD 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/04t1qhiImy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2023

After opening the game with a three and working his floater in the pick-and-roll, Young couldn’t get much going from beyond the arc most of the night. But he found his stroke late, drilling a trio of off-the-bounce triples over the final 3:18, including the game-winner. Throughout the last three games, Young’s been pretty potent attacking the Celtics in ball-screens and that continued on Tuesday. He roasted their drop coverage and had success getting downhill against switches.

Dating back to Game 3, he’s tallied at least 32 points and nine assists each outing, averaging 35 points and 12.3 assists during that span. He and the Hawks will look to force a Game 7 when they welcome Boston to State Farm Arena for Thursday’s Game 6.