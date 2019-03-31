Trae Young Beat The Bucks With A Ridiculous Tip-In At The Buzzer

Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks went to Atlanta for a Sunday afternoon matinee game against the Hawks and trotted out the reserve unit, sitting Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Eric Bledsoe, to face Trae Young, John Collins and company. Early on, it appeared that wouldn’t matter, as the Bucks took a huge first quarter lead only for the Hawks to claw their way back into the game in the second.

The two teams traded leads throughout the second half and 48 minutes wasn’t enough to decide things, as a Sterling Brown attempt at the end of regulation went begging. In overtime, the Bucks once again appeared to have full control of things until Trae Young woke up and had a spectacular final four possessions for Atlanta.

Young made a pair of great passes to John Collins and Alex Len to pull the Hawks within one, making for a pair of his 16 assists on the night. Then, despite being 3-of-17 on the game, he found the basket twice in the final minute to put the Hawks up one. The first with 6.6 seconds to play on a baseline floater, only to be answered by a Sterling Brown layup with 1.1 to go.