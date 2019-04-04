Trae Young Broke Out Some ICEE Inspired ‘Ice Trae’ Shoes

04.03.19 6 mins ago

Hawks/Twitter

Trae Young has been having a phenomenal finish to the end of his rookie season. The Hawks guard has exploded into what everybody thought he could one day become and it has many excited at how much better he can be. He’s definitely a piece the Hawks will be able to build around for the future.

One of the ways Young has always been a great prospect is his willingness to take shots in big time situations. It’s garnered him the nickname “Ice Trae,” thanks in part to his clutch exploits and shooting ability. There isn’t a single spot on the floor that Young is afraid to fire away from. He’s one of those guys that, as soon as he crosses halfcourt, he’s in shooting range.

So how do you honor your young star with a clever nickname? Well, give him ICEE colored shoes of course.

