Trae Young Nutmegged J.J. Redick In The Move Of The NBA Preseason So Far

The NBA preseason is underway and with it come real, live basketball games in the Association of varying quality. There are preseason games in which most of the starters are resting, which are not especially fun to watch, but when a pair of up-and-coming teams filled with young, hopeful stars meet, it can be highly entertaining.

That’s what happened on Monday night in Atlanta when the Pelicans and Hawks squared off in one of the most anticipated games of the exhibition season. The game pitted Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, and the new-look, Anthony Davis-less Pellies against Trae Young, John Collins, and the ultra young Hawks and the two teams put on a show that exceeded expectations in the first half.

Zion did what Zion does, which is to say he threw down some thunderous dunks to wow the away crowd, but Young wouldn’t let Williamson steal the whole show on his home floor. Young sent the home crowd and those watching on social media into a frenzy when he nutmegged J.J. Redick in transition on his way for an uncontested layup.

Trae Young is mean to JJ Redick pic.twitter.com/xQxy7rfO2N — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) October 8, 2019

Once Young got by Redick the Pelicans’ defensive effort was, let’s just say, lacking, but it’s still a disgusting move from Young who left poor Redick standing there defending ghosts. The Pelicans and Hawks will both see plenty of growing pains this season and neither are favored to make the playoffs, although most see New Orleans as closer to that distinction due to the veteran presences on the roster.

Even so, they’ll both be well worth tuning in to watch this season as even if the final results aren’t always wins, they will each produce plenty of entertainment.