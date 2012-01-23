Trailer: “The Association: Denver Nuggets,” Episode 1

Back again for the third time, NBA TV is presenting another season of The Association, starting this Wednesday. The cast and characters this year: one of the league’s most consistently successful organizations, the Denver Nuggets. Whereas in past seasons with Boston and the Lakers, we knew what we were getting, which was a story about a team trying to win a championship. But with the Nuggets, the show should take on a different feel, not because they aren’t trying to win it all but because episode one (trailer after the jump) goes behind-the-scenes with a team that had only seven players at the start of training camp.

The show is expected to follow several keys members of this season’s team, which is already shaping up to be one of the more dangerous squads in the league. George Karl (a coach who’s battled everything to make it here and have a shot at an NBA title), Masai Ujiri (the first Africa-born NBA general manager who helped salvaged what could’ve been a disastrous situation), Nene (the team’s main man in the middle), Ty Lawson (the new, young point guard who’s being asked to carry a heavy burden) and Danilo Gallinari (the main prize from the Carmelo Anthony trade) will all be featured prominently this season.

Here is the show’s schedule for this third season:

Episode 1- Wednesday, January 25 6 p.m. ET

Episode 2- Wednesday, February 15 6:30 p.m. ET

Episode 3- Wednesday, March 7 6:30 p.m. ET

Episode 4- Wednesday, March 21 6:30 p.m. ET

Episode 5- Wednesday, April 11 6:30 p.m. ET

Episode 6- Wednesday, April 25 6:30 p.m. ET

What excites you most about this show?

