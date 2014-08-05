Transformation Tuesday: Joel Embiid Used To Be Very, Very Skinny

The brilliant social media antics of Philadelphia 76ers rookie Joel Embiid have made it easy to forget that he’s arguably the top talent of a loaded 2014 draft class. The two-way dominance Embiid flashed in his lone season at Kansas suggested far bigger things to come given his limited hoops background – the Yaounde, Cameroon native only began playing basketball at age 15. Just as tantalizing? Embiid was clearly still growing into his body during his freshman year in Lawrence, a reality driven home by photos he posted on Twitter earlier today and the Sixers’ #TransformationTuesday story.

This is Embiid at Basketball Without Borders as a lithe 17 year-old:

TB to when I started playing basketball 3 years ago and right before I came to the US, I WAS SO SKINNY #chickenwings pic.twitter.com/qW7zTn7yzQ — Joel-Hans Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 5, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here’s a side-by-side shot of how he used to look and what he looks like today:

Even more telling of Embiid’s wholesale maturation? His highschool highlight tape from fall 2012 compared to his pre-draft workout video released in May.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

That’s Embiid wreaking havoc in summer 2012. Here he is exhibiting skill and footwork that bely his experience just two years later:

Just imagine how much bigger and better Embiid will be two years from today as his body and game continue to grow. Scary.

(Videos via Home Team Hoops and CityLeagueHoopsTV)

Is Embiid on the path to superstardom?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.