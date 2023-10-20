Perhaps no player in the NFL has had a bigger year than Travis Kelce. A member of the reigning Super Bowl champs, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have started 5-1 this season — their only loss came in a game where he couldn’t play. More so, Kelce’s new romance with Taylor Swift has made him on of the most famous people in America. The new notoriety has helped launch “New Heights,” his podcast with his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, to the top of the charts. Basically, it’s a good time to be the future Hall of Fame inductee.

Unfortunately, that good fortune has not spread to every part of Kelce’s life. Recently, Kelce made a friendly wager that his alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, would beat Iowa State in a football game. Cincinnati lost 30-10, which required Kelce to wear an Iowa State mascot head to his next press conference.

Travis Kelce walked into today’s presser repping Iowa State after the Cyclones beat Kelce’s alma mater, Cincinnati, last weekend 😂 Kelce begrudgingly did it for @BradGee, the Chiefs’ VP of Communications and an ISU alum. pic.twitter.com/4eglbhNMlG — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) October 20, 2023

Kelce was a third-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2013 and the Bearcats certainly could have used the Pro Bowl tight end last weekend. Kelce isn’t the only NFL player to put a little too much faith in their alma mater over the last week, as Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recently lost a friendly wager on the USC-Notre Dame game and ended up in a leprechaun costume in the locker room.

With all the good fortune for Kelce lately, he was due for a small loss. He’ll have the opportunity to get back to his winning ways when the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.