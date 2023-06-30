tre jones
Tre Jones Will Return To San Antonio On A Two-Year, $20 Million Deal

The San Antonio Spurs have already won the offseason by landing Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Draft, but they entered free agency with a lot of money they needed to spend but were certainly not looking to clog up their cap sheet long-term.

The first order of business for the Spurs was retaining Tre Jones, as the young point guard was coming off a strong season averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 assists per game on 45.9/28.5/86.0 shooting splits. While not much of a deep shooting threat, Jones is a solid two-way point guard with good feel and vision, bringing a floor general sense despite his young age. As such, the Spurs made sure to bring him back, agreeing to a two-year, $20 million deal that gets him a nice payday while leaving San Antonio with the flexibility to make upgrades on the point guard market in the near future.

The Spurs will be very patient with their young core, but know that, at some point soon, it’ll be time to try and take a leap around Wembanyama. As such, you can probably expect whatever other deals they do to be similarly short-term to keep freedom to make bigger roster swings whenever they see fit in the future. For now, they keep a point guard in town who will very much enjoy partnering with Wembanyama and exploring all the various options they’ll have in the pick-and-roll game.

