Tre Jones Will Return To San Antonio On A Two-Year, $20 Million Deal

The San Antonio Spurs have already won the offseason by landing Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Draft, but they entered free agency with a lot of money they needed to spend but were certainly not looking to clog up their cap sheet long-term.

The first order of business for the Spurs was retaining Tre Jones, as the young point guard was coming off a strong season averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 assists per game on 45.9/28.5/86.0 shooting splits. While not much of a deep shooting threat, Jones is a solid two-way point guard with good feel and vision, bringing a floor general sense despite his young age. As such, the Spurs made sure to bring him back, agreeing to a two-year, $20 million deal that gets him a nice payday while leaving San Antonio with the flexibility to make upgrades on the point guard market in the near future.

Free agent G Tre Jones has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent Kevin Bradbury of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

The Spurs will be very patient with their young core, but know that, at some point soon, it’ll be time to try and take a leap around Wembanyama. As such, you can probably expect whatever other deals they do to be similarly short-term to keep freedom to make bigger roster swings whenever they see fit in the future. For now, they keep a point guard in town who will very much enjoy partnering with Wembanyama and exploring all the various options they’ll have in the pick-and-roll game.