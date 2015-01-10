Trevor Booker Hits Overhead ‘Tip-In’ With .2 Seconds On Shot-Clock

This is perhaps the craziest shot we’ve ever seen made in a NBA game. With the shot-clock reading .2 seconds, watch Utah Jazz forward Trevor Booker receive the pass – with his back to the basket! – and immediately slap the ball over his head into the hoop for an absolutely mind-bending two points.

Unbelievable. Seriously – that’s beyond belief.

A spirited Jazz squad leads the Oklahoma City Thunder 50-44 at halftime.

