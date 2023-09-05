Trey Murphy III Will Undergo Testing After Suffering A Meniscus Injury

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III will undergo testing after suffering a left meniscus injury during a workout on Tuesday and “it is immediately unclear whether he’ll require surgery.”

After an up-and-down rookie campaign, Murphy was sensational in second season. He made numerous improvements as a scorer and defender, started 65 games and averaged 14.5 points (65 percent true shooting) while shooting 40.6 percent beyond the arc. He also participated in the Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend and solidified himself as an integral part of New Orleans’ budding young core.

Murphy’s injury marks another break of unfortunate news for the Pelicans, which seem snakebitten over the past few years. All-Star forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have both struggled to stay healthy or share the floor together, and other key role players have often shuffled in and out of the lineup because of injuries.

Among his dynamite long-range shooting, high-flying slams and strides as a ball-handler, Murphy is one of the most intriguing young role players around the league. He’s already a highly efficient scorer and seemed primed to take another substantial step forward heading into his third year. Hopefully, this is nothing more than a slight hiccup and he’s back on the floor as soon as possible.