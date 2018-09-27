Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are projected to win 30.5 games this season, according to the Westgate SuperBook’s win totals list. That’s a significant departure from the 50 win team a year ago, but then again, Cleveland had a significant departure from the roster.

LeBron James is in Los Angeles now, choosing to spend the next four years with the Lakers rather than re-upping with the Cavs this summer. The reality of losing LeBron is that Cleveland goes from a perennial favorite in the East to a projected lottery team, with almost no other changes to the roster.

Don’t tell Tristan Thompson that, though, as he was defiant on Thursday when asked about Cleveland’s place in the East this season. He told reporters that no other team has “much to say” until they take the Cavs off their perch, and proceeded to rattle off the playoff failures of Boston, Philly, and Toronto last year.